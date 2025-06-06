R.M.Williams Encourages Aussies To ‘Grab Life By The Tugs’ In Aussie Bucket List Campaign

‘Grab Life by the Tugs’ is the new brand campaign launched this week by R.M.Williams. Grounded in research that has found that the great Aussie bucket list is alive and well with almost 80 per cent of Aussies reporting that they have a bucket list yet only 49 per cent actively ticking this off.

R.M.Williams wants to give aspirational Aussies all the confidence they need to get out there and live life.

The full funnel campaign incorporates PR, social, a media partnership with Broadsheet, a consumer promotion and a high-energy brand activation at Pitt Street Mall from Thursday 5 June to Sunday 8 June, where visitors can win a share of over $60,000 in prizes.

The ‘Grab Life by the Tugs’ campaign is set to inspire even more Australians to take that next step—whether they desire setting off on a spontaneous weekend away (48 per cent), spending a night under the stars (36 per cent), or finally ticking off the Sydney Harbour Bridge climb (19 per cent).

“There’s a deep desire to live more boldly and break away from the ordinary,” says Victoria Taylor, head of brand marketing communications at R.M.Williams. “At R.M.Williams, we believe adventure starts the moment you pull on your RMs. It’s about embracing every opportunity, every adventure and every moment.”

The exclusive in-store and online promotion will also run from Monday 2 June to Sunday 29 June across Australia and New Zealand.

Customers will have the chance to win the Adventure of a Lifetime (valued at $20,000) and a pair of handcrafted R.M.Williams boots—ready for wherever the road leads.

Credits:

Chief Marketing Officer – Kai Tunley

Head of Brand & Communciations, R.M.Williams – Victoria Taylor

Senior Marketing Manager, R.M.Williams – Bree Salzmann

Head of Brand Activations, R.M.Williams – Paul Giannangeli

Agency (activation, PR, social) – Banter

Agency (paid) – WiredCo