R/GA Appoints Guill Rodas As Chief Technology Officer APAC

2 Min Read
R/GA has appointed Guill Rodas as its chief technology officer APAC.

Guill will work alongside Ben Miles, chief design officer APAC, to shape brand experiences. He will unify R/GA’s technology practice across Southeast Asia, North Asia and Australia.

Supported by Nick Coronges, R/GA’s global chief technology officer, Guill will lead the development of an AI-native technology offering across the region. Guill has helped organisations scale bespoke projects into reusable IP and frameworks.

Guill has over 15 years of experience in technology leadership. He began his career as a graphic designer and illustrator before moving into front-end development and later leading technology teams across multiple digital domains.

Most recently, Guill was director and national head of front-end engineering at Deloitte Digital, delivering digital solutions for clients like Mecca, Toyota, and NAB. He has also held leadership roles at VERSA and Isobar, specialising in digital transformation, AI implementation and emerging technology integration. His expertise spans web application development, MACH architecture, AI-first engineering and conversational AI.

“R/GA has always been at the forefront of combining creativity and technology to drive impact. I’m excited to carry that forward, creating a more connected, future-ready technology practice that empowers our teams and clients across the region,” Guill said.

“In our new independent model, R/GA is supercharging our technology capabilities to support client growth and accelerate our offerings. Guill will be a crucial leader as we chart this course in APAC and across the R/GA network,” Coronges added.

