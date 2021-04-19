Quintis Appoints Illuminate As Global PR Partner

Quintis Sandalwood has appointed Illuminate as its global PR partner following a competitive pitch process.

Proudly Australian, Quintis produces and markets Indian Sandalwood oil, logs, chips and powder products across the world to major companies in industries such as fragrance, aromatherapy, cosmetics, handicrafts and Traditional Chinese Medicine industries.

Illuminate will be responsible for a global communications strategy and program spanning markets including China, Japan, North America, Europe, India, the Middle-East and the broader APAC region, working with Quintis to build its brand awareness and understanding and, ultimately, help drive sales.

Brannon Valmadre, Managing Partner of Illuminate, said: “We are incredibly excited to work with the Quintis team and support the brand on a global scale, taking their communications strategy and media engagement to the next level.

“Amplifying Quintis’s sustainability initiatives, innovations and scientific research, and creating excitement around the brand as a global leader in raw sandalwood materials, allows us to flex our communications expertise across diverse product spaces and multiple global markets – what agency wouldn’t jump at a challenge like that?”

Vanessa Ligovich, Head of Global Marketing for Quintis Sandalwood, said: “At Quintis, we view ourselves as custodians of the future of Indian sandalwood. We have over 5.5 million trees, guaranteeing supply for decades to come.”

“We needed an agency to help establish us as the global leader and strengthen understanding around the quality, versatility and benefits of our sandalwood in a culturally relevant way in key markets globally.”

“Illuminate’s global presence, executional capability and understanding of our business make them the perfect partner, and we are thrilled to have them as an extended part of our in house team.”

The announcement follows other recent Illuminate wins, including being appointed by Australia’s leading mortgage broker, Aussie, and global leader in digital security and privacy products, Avast.

Illuminate is part of The Haus, a collective of five independent marketing and communications agencies which includes humann., Health Haus, GROUND, and Banter.