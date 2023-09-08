Queensland Government’s $60M Master Media Account Up For Pitch

Noosa on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland from an aerial perspecive
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The Queensland Government’s master media account is up for pitch with incumbent EssenceMediacom expected to be in the fight for the account valued at around $60 million.

EssenceMediacom has held the account, which is required to be put up for pitch every few years, since 2004. Applications for agency submissions close at 3pm on 10 October.

Media services for the account include rate negotiations, placement and monitoring, planning and strategy, production and despatch, campaign evaluation and some additional services that can be negotiated.

The federal government’s master media account, worth a hefty $240 million, is up for review next July.

Queensland is the third-largest state government account in Australia behind NSW and Victoria and one of the largest media accounts in the state.



Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
736 votes
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

Queensland Government

Latest News

Paramount+ Announces A Third Season For Original Series Mayor Of Kingstown
  • Media

Paramount+ Announces A Third Season For Original Series Mayor Of Kingstown

Paramount+ today announced that the acclaimed drama series Mayor Of Kingstown, starring Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner, is returning for a third season. From Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, and Hugh Dillon, the original series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+. Mayor Of Kingstown is one of the top performing original dramas […]

Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors
  • Marketing

Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors

Manifest has appointed two new high-profile non-executive directors to support its continued propositional and geographical expansion. Sarah Waddington CBE, director at Wadds Inc, and Ete Davies, chief operating officer of Dentsu Creative EMEA, add over four decades of experience to Manifest’s senior leadership team, having held senior positions at some of the most well-respected agencies […]

Coke Targets The Zs In New Global Campaign Called “Masterpiece”
  • Campaigns

Coke Targets The Zs In New Global Campaign Called “Masterpiece”

Coca-Cola Australia has launched the new global brand Coca-Cola campaign “Masterpiece” with a striking new film that encourages Gen Z audiences to dial into their passions, take a break and enjoy the magic of the moment. “Masterpiece” is the latest expression of the “Real Magic” brand platform and celebrates how Coca-Cola provides uplifting refreshment in […]

Sydney FC Boosts Match Day Revenue By 370% With Storyblok’s CMS
  • Marketing

Sydney FC Boosts Match Day Revenue By 370% With Storyblok’s CMS

This year, there’s no doubt that football has been top of mind in Australia. Sydney FC has achieved immense digital transformation as part of its strategy to boost fan engagement, leveraging Storyblok’s CMS to build winning digital experiences that reignite fan enthusiasm and boost match day. The club is now kicking some serious revenue goals, […]

Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform
  • Media

Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform

Nine today announced the launch of Nine Ad Manager, a groundbreaking self-serve tech platform utilising Artificial Intelligence that will give Australian small to medium-sized businesses the ability to buy video advertising on 9Now, target to postcode level and build video creative using AI. Australia’s 2.5 million small to medium size businesses – that currently spend […]

Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands
  • Media

Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands

Nine today announced plans to expand its e-commerce media solutions across its entire editorial portfolio of online news brands. Advertisers will be able to embed their products into “trusted environments” and “benefit from the online sales generated by referrals from Nine’s extensive multi-platform network”, it said. Nine says affiliate marketing is an effective performance channel […]