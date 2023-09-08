Queensland Government’s $60M Master Media Account Up For Pitch

The Queensland Government’s master media account is up for pitch with incumbent EssenceMediacom expected to be in the fight for the account valued at around $60 million.

EssenceMediacom has held the account, which is required to be put up for pitch every few years, since 2004. Applications for agency submissions close at 3pm on 10 October.

Media services for the account include rate negotiations, placement and monitoring, planning and strategy, production and despatch, campaign evaluation and some additional services that can be negotiated.

The federal government’s master media account, worth a hefty $240 million, is up for review next July.

Queensland is the third-largest state government account in Australia behind NSW and Victoria and one of the largest media accounts in the state.

Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand? Absolutely, it's completely irretrievable now.

Not at all. Every brand, even Qantas, deserves a second chance.

Look, he could hardly have made it worse than it already was. Qantas was and will be fine.

Who's Alan Joyce and what's a Qantas? 736 votes Vote