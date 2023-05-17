Queensland Calling! Teads Launches Brisbane Office & ANZ Creative Awards For Cannes in Cairns

Teads, the global media platform, has announced its expansion into Brisbane, solidifying its position as a key player in the industry.

This strategic expansion marks Teads’ fourth office in the region, highlighting its commitment to the Australian market.

Known for their innovative advancements in adtech, Teads continues to push boundaries in the industry. With their groundbreaking achievements, such as launching the world’s first cookieless translator and forging strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Scope 3 and Lumen, Teads has proven its dedication to driving forward the future of advertising.

With this expansion Teads will bring their expertise to Queensland with the ambition to support the local ecosystem on both demand and supply sides.

Teads Brisbane is launching under the leadership of Quentin Armstrong, who has already made significant contributions to Teads’ success in the Sydney market.

Remi Lafon, managing director of Teads Australia and New Zealand said: “As we continue to expand our Australian presence through new projects, innovation, and consistent growth, we are thrilled to launch this 4th office in the region. With Quentin at the helm, we are confident and extremely excited to bring our technology and expertise to Brisbane.”

With creativity as a key pillar of Teads’ solution to drive outcomes, Teads is also launching an ANZ version of their Creative Awards that celebrate outstanding creative work produced by their in-house studio over the past few months.

In partnership with the second edition of Cannes in Cairns Presented by Pinterest festival, these awards celebrate outstanding mobile-first ads across multiple categories.

To learn more about their latest innovations in attention measurement, creative excellence, and responsible advertising you can meet their team at Booth #17 at Cannes in Cairns.

Check out the nominations HERE and cast your vote for the most captivating ad experience. Each vote in Cairns will help funding the restoration of the greet barrier reef!

