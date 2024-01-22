Quantcast Announces Senior Appointments In Singapore Amid Significant APAC Growth

Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, has announced three new senior appointments in its Singapore office, following sustained growth across its APAC operations.

Lavin Vaswani (lead image) has been appointed commercial director, Asia; Jayaram Gopinath Nagaraj has been named group agency lead, Asia; and Joyce Seah joins the business as head of client success, APAC. All three will be based in Quantcast’s Singapore office. Joyce Seah and Lavin Vaswani will report to Sonal Patel, vice president of APAC, who is also based out of Singapore.

Vaswani brings more than 15 years’ experience in media sales across Asia to Quantcast, most recently as Sales account director for Twitch. Vaswani has also held sales executive positions at Adara, Microsoft and Admax. In his new role, Vaswani will lead sales in Asia, with a focus on continuing to cement Quantcast’s position in the region.

Gopinath Nagaraj comes to Quantcast from Meta, where he had a four-year stint as APAC agency development lead and as an agency partner. He has also worked as general manager for Blaze Digital in Malaysia, and head of digital for Astro Radio.

Seah is a digital marketing native, with nearly 15 years’ experience across ad tech, programmatic and social media. She has previously worked at Facebook as a regional solutions partner, following account director stints at Amnet and Publicis Groupe.

“I’m delighted to continue our growth and expansive operations with these new hires. With both Vaswani and Gopinath and Seah overseeing client success, we are well-positioned to carry out our growth plans in 2024,” Patel said.

“We’re thrilled to be heading into 2024 with a new leadership team for our Asian client base. All three new appointments bring a wealth of experience and a proven track record in programmatic, sales and tech to Quantcast, We’re excited to continue our growth in the region this year,” said Konrad Feldman, CEO of Quantcast.

“I’m excited to be joining Quantcast as it continues to gain market share in Asia. As someone who has worked for nearly two decades in the Asian media sales sector, I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise to the Quantcast team”.

“2024 is set to be a huge year for digital in Southeast Asia, and Quantcast is poised to be at the forefront of this expansion. I’m delighted to be joining the business during this growth phase and look forward to driving both new business and elevating the Quantcast offering for our clients,” said Gopinath Nagaraj.

“Having worked in both Australia and Asia, I have a deep understanding of the digital and programmatic space across APAC. It’s a dynamic market, where strong client relationships, driving revenue and delivering ROI are critical. Quantcast has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to delivering for its clients; I’m thrilled to join the business and further its mission of providing more effective, efficient digital advertising,” Seah said.

All three appointments are effective immediately.