QT Hotels Takes Curiosities Over Cash And Card In New Project Via Thinkerbell

QT Hotels & Resorts will be forgoing cash and credit this spring in favour of a stranger way to pay in a new project aptly called Curious Currencies.

QT Hotels are giving away a year’s worth of free stays in exchange for customers’ most unusual personal belongings, whether it be a stash of old love letters, your favourite pair of well-worn Levi’s or that rare Pink Floyd vinyl.

Curiosities that manage to successfully impress or amuse QT’s director of chaos may be exchanged for a complimentary stay at a QT of choice across Australia (Sydney, Bondi, Newcastle, Canberra, Melbourne, Gold Coast or Perth) or New Zealand (Auckland, Wellington or Queenstown).

Curious Currencies will roll out nationally in both markets across TV, outdoor, print, social and digital and will be supported via earned and influencer partnerships. Explore the campaign in all its peculiarity here.

Director of brand at QT Hotels & Resorts, Danelle Ayers, said: “As a leader in quirky luxury, QT Hotels has always had a flair for theatrics and isn’t one to shy away from doing things differently.

“Our philosophy is ‘expect the unexpected’ and we aim to reflect this at every turn of the customer experience. We’re looking forward to seeing all the weird and wonderful things our QTies will come up with in exchange for a stay at one of our unique properties.”

Thinkerbell’s executive creative Tinker, Tom Wenborn, said: “It’s been great creating measured magic with QT Hotels by shaking up the way customers can pay for their hotel stay.

“QT celebrates and rewards individuality, good taste and creativity. We can’t wait to see what oddities people will put forward – rest assured, nothing is too strange. Even if it isn’t deemed worthy of a penthouse stay, it may get you a signature cocktail at the bar!”

The strangest of submissions will be made into two ‘Lamps of Chaos’ by renowned New Zealand designer Destroy All Monsters. These artworks will be displayed at QT Sydney and QT Auckland before being auctioned for charity, with all proceeds going to the Australian Cultural Fund and New Zealand Arts Foundation to further support curiosity within the arts.

Curious Currencies runs from 29 September until 31 October 2022.

CREDITS

QT Hotels & Resorts – Client

Director of Brand – Danelle Ayers

National Communications Manager – Chris Lee

Social & Content Manager – Jennifer Fluri

Thinkerbell – Creative & Earned

Free Thinker – Nikia Shepherd

Executive Creative Tinker – Tom Wenborn

Creative Tinker – Lily Lazzarotti

Head of Craft – Keir Vaughan

Design Tinker – Jack Dinsmoor

Creative Tinker – Annabel Begeng

Earned Thinker – Sophie Sager

Head Production Tinker – Di Nash

Head Earned and Owned Thinker – Anjana Khallouf

General Manager – South, Jaime Morgan

Founder and Chief Thinker – Adam Ferrier

MOFA – Production Director, Maddy King

Arc – Post Production

Big Sync – Music

Rock Posters General Manager – Marcus Seal