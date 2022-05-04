QMS Teams With COSBOA To Champion Small Businesses Around The Country

Council of Small Business Organisations Australia (COSBOA) and digital outdoor company QMS, have today shared results of the first Go Local First campaign, which celebrates 50 local businesses from across Australia.

Utilising a dynamic and interactive DOOH campaign, Go Local First called on Australians to take part in a nationwide call to boast about their favourite local business.

The campaign was developed by Big Red, CT Group, and Match & Wood, and encouraged locals to share photos of their favourite local business and upload them to the “Boastcode” website for the opportunity to be featured on billboards in the area, and help drive local business support.

Working exclusively with QMS’ Q-Tech capabilities to dynamically serve ad content, Match & Wood were able to connect the Boastcode website via an API plug in and synchronise the submissions being dynamically displayed in their local community within 12-48 hours.

The campaign generated over 200 submissions, and 11 million impressions, with the 50 small businesses featured receiving a total of $1million+ worth of digital large format exposure within their local areas to help increase patronage and support.

Mark McKenzie from Go Local First said, “Small businesses are critical to our way of life in Australia, they help enliven our communities by providing personalised service and access to unique products not available at the large retailers.

“QMS’ innovative outdoor advertising technology brought Australian small businesses’ unique and diverse nature to the forefront when the sector needed it the most.

“The innovative technology contributed to the campaign’s success, with those exposed to the ‘Boastcode’ competition 6points more likely to spend at small businesses than those who were not.”

Head of integrated planning at Match & Wood, Michael Wretham said, “With the rich variety of content generated via COSBOA’s ‘Boastcode’ competition, we saw an opportunity to meaningfully connect with local communities through the use of cutting edge, bespoke digital outdoor data solutions.

“QMS were an ideal partner to bring this campaign to life, with their industry leading Q-Tech offering enabling us to dynamically serve contextually relevant messages in real time, across premium digital sites for hyper localised targeting.”

QMS COO, Sara Lappage added, “Knowing that dynamic or evolving creative delivers a 38 per cent higher impact than static creative, combining this with contextually relevant messages for nearby local businesses, COSBOA’s “Go Local First” campaign showcases the significant impact DOOH can have throughout all stages of the marketing funnel.

“This is a great example of how our Q-Tech offering allows for simple integration with other digital media that clients are utilising as part of their omnichannel marketing mix. Providing a precise and connected solution that delivers real impact and results is what makes all the difference in DOOH”.

The campaign delivered over 11 million impressions in total for the 50 businesses supported with the most boasted electorates including Queensland’s Brisbane, and Hinkler electorates; New South Wales’ Newcastle electorate; and South Australia’s Adelaide, Mayo, and Stuart electorates.