QMS & Sydney Morning Herald Partner With GIO For British & Irish Lions Rugby Tour

Digital outdoor company QMS and Nine Entertainment Co.’s The Sydney Morning Herald have announced a content partnership with GIO Insurance to amplify the brand’s presence during the British & Irish Lions rugby tour in Australia.

The content partnership leverages QMS’s City of Sydney digital street furniture network and The Sydney Morning Herald’s masthead sport content to target rugby union audiences across Sydney during the tour.

Running from 7 July to 2 August, the six-match tour features players from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland playing here for the first time in 12 years.

QMS has developed a content strategy to deliver rugby news, highlights and information to targeted audiences as they move through Sydney.

An adjacent ad campaign will run during the final two weeks of the campaign, with GIO ads playing next to the curated rugby content.

“This partnership demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that connect brands with their target audiences through culturally relevant moments. By combining the power of The Sydney Morning Herald’s trusted editorial content with our world-class City of Sydney network, we’re providing GIO with high visibility out of home assets that match perfectly with key sporting events that matter to their customers,” QMS City of Sydney general manager Olivia Gotch said.

“The British & Irish Lions rugby tour will be one of the biggest sporting events in Australia this year and we’re excited to help make GIO part of the action,” she added.

“We’re proud to be part of this innovative partnership with QMS and Nine. It’s a great opportunity to connect with audiences through engaging content during one of the biggest sporting moments of the year,” Mark Condon, marketing manager, GIO said.

“We’re pleased to collaborate with QMS on this innovative campaign. Combining The Sydney Morning Herald’s trusted sports content with QMS’ prominent City of Sydney digital network allows us to extend our reach and deliver engaging rugby content to a highly targeted audience during a major sporting event,” Ashleigh Thomas, Nine’s commercial director – publishing sales added.