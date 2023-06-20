QMS shines as Vivid lights up the City of Sydney

The first three weeks of Vivid Sydney 2023 led to a sharp jump in the number of people visiting Sydney, outdoor media company QMS had revealed.

QMS says the number of people in the City of Sydney between 7.00pm and midnight was up 61 per cent during the first three weekends of this year’s festival. The increase among people aged 30 to 50 was even higher, at 76 per cent, with interstate visitors also jumping 109 per cent, predominantly from Victoria, the ACT and Queensland.

QMS’ bespoke advertising packages that placed clients in key Vivid precincts during the festival saw audiences rise by 113 per cent in the evenings across the three weekends, with Circular Quay assets seeing an increase of 215 per cent.

An award-winning global festival of lights, music and ideas, Vivid Sydney transformed the Harbour City into a kaleidoscopic wonderland for 23 days and nights.

Vivid Sydney brought together the world’s brightest light artists, music makers and thought leaders. For the first time this year, Vivid was also a drawcard for foodies thanks to collaborations with the very best of the local food scene.

QMS executive general manager, Mark Fairhurst, said: “We were thrilled to celebrate this year’s Vivid Sydney with our clients – and with all of Sydney.

“Vivid is a celebration of creativity, innovation and technology, making it the perfect fit with our City of Sydney digital street furniture network, which sits at the very heart of the Sydney market. We have seen some outstanding contextually relevant campaigns taking full advantage of the event themes and incremental audience to maximise their impact across our network.

“The event is the perfect showcase for the power of this network, the 33 suburbs it covers and the highly concentrated audience it delivers,” he said.

QMS collaborated with some of the leading brands in Australia to help celebrate Sydney’s most magical annual event.

Fairhurst added: “For advertisers, to now have a premium digital network at the very heart of the biggest market provides them with the right place to start planning any world class OOH campaign.”