QMS Retains Exclusive Advertising License For Sydney’s M2 Motorway

Digital outdoor company QMS has announced the renewal and expansion of its exclusive advertising license for Sydney’s M2 Motorway, which sees an additional seven digital panels added along the motorway, after striking a new agreement with advertising infrastructure developer Manboom.

The new contract enables QMS to expand its offering along the entire stretch of Sydney’s key north-west traffic corridor, with the new locations being developed throughout 2025, further enhancing QMS’ NSW reach and digital network capabilities.

The renewed agreement maintains QMS’ exclusive presence along the M2 Motorway, with several new prime locations already live, including Macquarie Park (Lane Cove Road), Beecroft (Murray Farm Road), Winston Hills (Ixion Street) and Baulkham Hills (Cropley Drive and Windsor Road), with a further two new digital locations coming online shortly at Eden Gardens and Cheltenham. “Securing another long-term renewal for the M2 Motorway highlights our ongoing commitment to delivering industry-leading digital out of home solutions for our clients,” said Sara Lappage, QMS chief operating officer.

“This exclusive license allows us to provide brands with even more opportunities to deliver impactful and engaging communication along one of Sydney’s must have commuter corridors.

“Our recent tender wins for Transport for NSW, Australian Turf Club, Hills Shire Council and ARTC, coupled with the City of Sydney digital street furniture network, means that in 2025, QMS has a commanding portfolio of premium OOH assets across Sydney, delivering attention, impact and influence for brands.”