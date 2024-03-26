QMS Launches Australian First DOOH & TV Partnership With Samba TV

Digital outdoor company QMS today announced an innovative new partnership with Samba TV, the leading provider of TV technology for audience data and omniscreen measurement. The partnership will empower advertisers to extend the reach and impact of their TV campaigns with digital out-of-home (DOOH).

QMS will leverage Samba TV’s first-party TV viewership and ad exposure data, captured at a granular postcode level, and integrate it into QMS’ Q-Data platform to select DOOH inventory that extends TV reach in those identified postcode areas. This will give advertisers whose campaigns are booked through a direct IO a new way to build their campaigns’ reach by strategically adding DOOH to under or over-exposed TV viewership postcodes.

“TV is a powerful tool for expanding reach and continues to play a major part in media strategies. However, growing viewership fragmentation poses new challenges for advertisers striving to connect with desired audiences across screens and platforms. The QMS and Samba TV partnership tackles this challenge by bringing together data and technology across two of the most impactful platforms in TV and DOOH,” said QMS strategic sales director Adrian Venditti (lead image).

“The partnership allows clients that have traditionally relied on TV to deliver the bulk of their reach to extend that reach even further, by adding DOOH as another screen within their omnichannel strategy. In essence, it’s about combining two broadcast channels to deliver maximum audience reach and campaign effectiveness,” he said.

“As the only independent first-party TV data provider in Australia and the first to provide comprehensive TV data to plan and target DOOH, we’re excited to partner with QMS to empower advertisers with a compelling solution that extends audience reach across two highly impactful media channels,” said Samba TV Australia managing director Yasmin Sanders.