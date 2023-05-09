QMS Appoints John Glynn As General Manger – Trading

QMS has announced the appointment of John Glynn as general manager – trading.

Based in Sydney and reporting to QMS executive general manager, Mark Fairhurst, Glynn will be responsible for pricing and inventory, revenue strategy, analytics, business intelligence, revenue reporting and trading partnerships.

Glynn joins QMS having returned from Singapore, where he was finance director for Rentokil Initial. Before moving to Singapore, he worked for five years at Adshel and then oOh!media as head of commercial finance then sales finance director.

Fairhurst said: “I’m delighted to welcome John to QMS and I know he will make a big impact on our business. A senior commercial leader with a passion for connecting strategy with business plans, John has a proven track record in identifying and developing commercial opportunities, understanding the big picture, and establishing strong systems and processes.

“He brings a wealth of experience to our business including key roles at Adshel and then oOh!media. QMS has grown rapidly in recent years, and we have big plans to maintain that growth and John will play a key role in helping us achieve our ambitions.”

Glynn said: “I am excited to be returning to the out of home industry and with QMS, whose continued growth has been nothing short of impressive. As the leaders in DOOH and with further growth ambitions ahead, I’m looking forward to working with Mark and the entire QMS team to help propel the business even further forward.”