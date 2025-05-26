Advertising

QMS & 30 brands Light Up Sydney For Vivid

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Digital outdoor media leader QMS is celebrating Vivid Sydney 2025, the award-winning display of creativity, innovation, technology and community connection, with a record number of blue-chip brands joining the party across its premium City of Sydney digital street furniture network.

AAMI, Estée Lauder, Netflix, Westpac, NAB, Chemist Warehouse, Amazon, Blackmores, Paramount, Mazda, Amex, MYOB and others will be proudly featured across QMS’ world-leading City of Sydney network during the festival, which runs from 23 May to 14 June.

The 15th annual Vivid Sydney festival transforms the city for 23 days and nights, fusing art, innovation and technology in collaboration with leading artists, musicians, thinkers and culinary experts, all under this year’s creative direction: “Vivid Sydney, Dream”.

Last year’s Vivid Sydney drew 2.42 million* people to the city and contributed over $180 million in visitor expenditure to the NSW economy.

For 2025, QMS has created bespoke advertising packages to showcase clients in key Vivid precincts during the festival, with strong audiences expected again this year following a record-breaking opening night and the busiest single night in the festival’s history (9 June 2024).

“Once again we cannot wait for Vivid Sydney to transform our city streets into a canvas of creativity and innovation. This celebration truly reflects the values of our City of Sydney digital street furniture network and really makes our advertisers shine,” said QMS general manager, City of Sydney, Olivia Gotch.

“This year, the level of demand to be part of our network during Vivid was very strong. We have over 30 major advertisers showcasing standout creative executions across Australia’s premier digital out of home network.

“As the city lights up, so too does our network, spanning 33 progressive and prestigious suburbs. We’re expecting strong audience numbers again this year and are excited to help our clients show off beautifully executed creative that matches the spirit of Vivid and amplifies its energy on the streets of Sydney,” she said.

Related posts:

  1. ‘We Are On The Lookout For More Events’ – QMS Will Soon Go To Market With Winter Olympics & Paralympics Packages
  2. When Brands Dream Big: Vivid Sydney Lights Up The Stage For Spectacular Partnerships In 2025
  3. Greece Sues Adidas Over “Extremely Unpleasant” Acropolis Drone Show
  4. Perfection Fresh Appoints Emotive As Lead Creative Partner
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

SLIK Appoints Kim Verbrugghe For Managing Director Role
Fast 10: 5D’s Lyndall Spooner On The Path From Molecular Biology To Market Mastery
“Theses Women Are Not Charity Cases. They’re Resilient, Committed & Resourceful”: How Humans Of Purpose Is Transforming Domestic Violence Survivors Into Digital Talent
Track Competitor Ad Activity – Made Simple By Bigdatr
Register Lost your password?