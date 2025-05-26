QMS & 30 brands Light Up Sydney For Vivid

Digital outdoor media leader QMS is celebrating Vivid Sydney 2025, the award-winning display of creativity, innovation, technology and community connection, with a record number of blue-chip brands joining the party across its premium City of Sydney digital street furniture network.

AAMI, Estée Lauder, Netflix, Westpac, NAB, Chemist Warehouse, Amazon, Blackmores, Paramount, Mazda, Amex, MYOB and others will be proudly featured across QMS’ world-leading City of Sydney network during the festival, which runs from 23 May to 14 June.

The 15th annual Vivid Sydney festival transforms the city for 23 days and nights, fusing art, innovation and technology in collaboration with leading artists, musicians, thinkers and culinary experts, all under this year’s creative direction: “Vivid Sydney, Dream”.

Last year’s Vivid Sydney drew 2.42 million* people to the city and contributed over $180 million in visitor expenditure to the NSW economy.

For 2025, QMS has created bespoke advertising packages to showcase clients in key Vivid precincts during the festival, with strong audiences expected again this year following a record-breaking opening night and the busiest single night in the festival’s history (9 June 2024).

“Once again we cannot wait for Vivid Sydney to transform our city streets into a canvas of creativity and innovation. This celebration truly reflects the values of our City of Sydney digital street furniture network and really makes our advertisers shine,” said QMS general manager, City of Sydney, Olivia Gotch.

“This year, the level of demand to be part of our network during Vivid was very strong. We have over 30 major advertisers showcasing standout creative executions across Australia’s premier digital out of home network.

“As the city lights up, so too does our network, spanning 33 progressive and prestigious suburbs. We’re expecting strong audience numbers again this year and are excited to help our clients show off beautifully executed creative that matches the spirit of Vivid and amplifies its energy on the streets of Sydney,” she said.