QIC Billboard Goes Live With Cutting Edge Smart Tech
Local businesses and national companies will have the opportunity to reach a broader audience and a wider demographic, with QIC unveiling its first-ever large format external digital billboard at Hyperdome Shopping Centre in Brisbane.
Set to empower businesses, the billboard is one of the best of its kind ever built in Queensland, providing a powerful advertising platform in the Hyperdome precinct for customers and the community.
The strategically positioned ultramodern billboard will deliver a fully integrated and connected digital network by offering brands strategic insights into their surroundings, including traffic volume and environmental conditions.
This data-driven approach allows for highly targeted and impactful advertising in high-traffic locations, providing better commercial results for advertisers.
The billboard is located on the roof of QIC’s complex in Shailer Park – just 25 minutes south of the Brisbane CBD.
The high-resolution supersite provides an exciting opportunity for QIC and Hyperdome to leverage the expansion of digital out-of-home advertising, the fastest-growing major media format in Australia.
The screen measures 3.2 metres by 12.5 metres – for a massive 40 square metres total – and is set to offer partners high-impact advertising in a dominant location.
QIC head of alternative income Sally Harding said the new installation will turn heads and be a boost for businesses. “This super screen will really resonate with our local community and drive better results for businesses who partner with us,” Harding said.
“It will also give us the opportunity to promote what’s going on at Hyperdome, ensuring that we have more engaged and connected customers”.
“This is the next step on an exciting opportunity to unlock the commercial value in landholdings around QIC’s national portfolio of shopping centres and deliver strong returns for investors”.
QIC partnered with Australian Outdoor Media (Tech) for sales representation and digital screen solutions provider SureVision for the construction.
Australian Outdoor Media (Tech) COO Carlos Reyna said the screen integrates data capture technology and AI, marking a significant milestone in the industry’s evolution. “AOM’s smart billboards boast advanced environmental awareness, which will in future adapt ads based on specific cues,” Reyna said.
“This innovative feature allows brands to create dynamic and contextually relevant campaigns, ultimately enhancing their connection with their audience in real-time. We’re pleased to work with QIC to reshape out-of-home advertising and introduce this dynamic display to QIC’s network”.
SureVision chief technology officer Joshua Day said the modern design and high-resolution will give viewers an engaging experience.“The SureVision team is delighted to work with QIC to develop and deliver this complete end-to-end digital signage solution in such a unique location,” Day said.
