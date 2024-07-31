Qantas Launches Stirring Olympics & Paralympics Campaign, Via Howatson+Company

Longstanding Olympics & Paralympics sponsor Qantas has launched “Already Proud,” a stirring campaign created by Howatson+Company.

The campaign features eight athletes and their send-offs to the games from their friends, families and local communities.

It features discus-thrower Matt Denny’s surprise send-off in an Allora pub, Tillies star Cortnee Vine’s local primary school cheering her on, swimmer Ariarne Titmus’ best friend saying farewell from Hobart, fellow swimmer Ahmed Kelly’s goodbye to his first swimming coach, a final training session for the Artistic Swimming team in Perth, boccia player Jamieson Leeson’s hometown mural reveal, the pride of union players Maurice Longbottom’s gran in her own living room, and a handmade medal crafted for wheelchair rugby player Chris Bond by his children.

It launched during the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony and has film, OOH and hand-painted murals in athletes’ hometowns across the country.

“Incredibly proud to share our latest work for Qantas,” said Howatson+Company CEO Chris Howatson.