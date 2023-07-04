Qantas, IKEA, Cashrewards, Seven, Endeavour Group & Dentsu Creative Join AANA

The Australia Association of National Advertisers (AANA) has announced that nine new members have joined the industry body in the last six months, including some of the biggest brands in Australia.

Qantas, IKEA, Sanitarium, Goodman Fielder, Primo, Cashrewards, Seven, Endeavour Group and Dentsu Creative have all come into the AANA’s fold.

“We are delighted to welcome these exceptional individuals and their organisations to AANA. Their expertise and insights will enrich our collective efforts to foster responsible advertising, drive industry growth, and advocate for the highest self-regulation standards,” said AANA CEO Josh Faulks (pictured).

The body also said that the new members demonstrate its commitment to representing the full spectrum of the advertising and marketing industry.

Kirsten Hasler, Ikea’s head of marketing ANZ, said that joining the body gave the Swedish brand an “active voice” within adland while Kurt Burnette, Seven’s chief revenue officer said that joining AANA “underlines Seven’s commitment to nurturing responsible, effective, innovative, and transparent advertising.”

Jessica Manihera, head of marketing for Sanitarium said that the company “greatly value[s] the AANA’s position as custodians of self-regulation and look forward to being able to lean on its knowledge and expertise to upskill our teams.”

