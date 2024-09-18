Pukka’s Morning Berry Tea Activation Awakens Bondi Via Paper Moose

Greeted by giant Pukka-branded tea cups overlooking the ocean, Bondi residents were invited to start the day with warm cups of Pukka’s new Morning Berry tea — challenging people to adopt a healthier caffeine-free morning ritual.
In the glorious morning sun, phones were out as influencers and early risers snapped photos and videos, sharing the activation organically with their followers. Delivered by Sydney creative agency Paper Moose, the entire
activation from cart to cups were eco-friendly and made from recyclable materials, embodying Pukka’s brand values.
Says Jeremy Willmott, Creative Director, Paper Moose: “We’re thrilled to work with our Pukka friends in bringing three giant tea cups to Bondi Beach and enticing the early risers to try a healthy alternative to coffee.”
Says Anna Kiernan, Brand Manager ANZ, “Paper Moose’s activation felt very much in the world of Pukka and we loved working with their team. Their impeccable level of craftsmanship helped introduce Morning Berry Tea in the best way possible.”
This work continues Paper Moose’s innovative experiential expertise which includes activations for UNSW, Dexus, CBA, Westpac and Vivid.
Client: Pukka
Agency: Paper Moose
