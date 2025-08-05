Publift Appoints New Manging Director Amy Jansen-Flynn

Publisher monetisation partner Publift has announced the appointment of Amy Jansen-Flynn as its new managing director, bringing more than 15 years of experience across the adtech ecosystem to the role.

Jansen-Flynn joins Publift following senior roles spanning both the buy and sell sides at Adform and REA Group. She also sits on the executive technology council at IAB Australia and is a three-time finalist in the Women Leading Tech Awards.

Founder Colm Dolan said Jansen-Flynn’s appointment signals a pivotal new chapter for Publift.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Amy to the team,” said Dolan. “She has a proven track record of building high-performing teams and delivering strong results. Her customer-centric approach aligns perfectly with Publift’s mission to maximise value for our publishers. I’m especially excited about her deep knowledge of the wider advertising ecosystem and the opportunity this creates to ensure our publishers stay on the cutting edge of publisher monetisation.”

Jansen-Flynn said she was excited to join Publift at a time of growth and opportunity.

“The team has done an incredible job of building world-class technology and delivering tangible outcomes for publishers. I’ve been blown away by the relentless drive to improve and laser focus on increasing value to customers. I hope to bring a new perspective to the business to continue Publift’s growth trajectory into the future,” she said.

Her appointment follows the departure of Ben Morrisroe, who joined Publift in 2019 and played a key role in its expansion into international markets.

“The impact Ben has had on both the business and people within the organisation is significant and we wish him all the best in his next venture,” Dolan concluded.

Jansen-Flynn’s appointment is effective immediately.