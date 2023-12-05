Publicis Sapient Announces Launch Of PS Hummingbird, Expanding Its Generative AI And Cloud Capabilities With Microsoft

Publicis Sapient, a digital business transformation company, today announced the launch of a new joint venture with Tquila called PS Hummingbird.

Lead image: Nigel Vaz CEO of Publicis Sapient

The partnership with Tquila, with whom Publicis Sapient has collaborated on several other ventures, will extend Publicis Sapient’s generative AI offerings powered by Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Copilots, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. This strategic joint venture, on the heels of Publicis Sapient’s recent acquisitions of Practia, Corra and Publicis Sapient AI Labs, is designed to further build Publicis Sapient’s core AI capabilities and practices.

PS Hummingbird will operate as an independent entity, supporting Publicis Sapient’s clients while also serving its own client base. PS Hummingbird offers end-to-end services, including strategy and planning, user experience and process design, data analysis, implementation, testing, training and ongoing support. Leveraging Microsoft Copilots, the venture brings the latest AI breakthroughs to every line of business and unlocks tailored AI-powered solutions for businesses across major functions in sales, service, marketing, supply chain and finance. By integrating business process data into Microsoft Fabric, PS Hummingbird will enable organisations to get their enterprise data ready for generative AI, and create bespoke solutions that use Azure Open AI Service to help clients realise operational efficiencies.

“We are very excited about the launch of PS Hummingbird, which will allow us to continue to deliver innovative cloud and AI solutions to our clients across our SPEED – Strategy, Product, Experience, Engineering and Data & AI – capabilities and help them achieve an operational competitive advantage. This joint venture combines our AI expertise with Tquila’s capabilities to bring increased value to our clients,” said Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient. “PS Hummingbird will enable us to harness the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, along with the transformative potential of generative AI, and strengthen our position as a trusted partner to our clients in their digital business transformation journey.”

“This is now the fourth Build Operate Transfer we’ve partnered with Publicis Sapient on and we’re excited to embark on this journey. PS Hummingbird is the most ambitious project to date. The Tquila team is committed to working with all stakeholders to attract and develop the best talent in the market so, together, we build a market-leading, best-in-class generative AI business,” said James McHugh, chairman of Tquila.

“Customer demand for end-to-end AI-powered services and solutions continues to increase, and we’re excited that PS Hummingbird will deliver innovative generative AI solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud,” said Kelly Rogan, CVP, Global System Integrators and Advisory Partners at Microsoft. “Publicis Sapient’s increased Microsoft Cloud and AI capabilities will empower customers and enhance our alliance”.

Publicis Sapient is a strategic global Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner with multiple advanced specialisations in AI/ML and App Migration. For over ten years, Publicis Sapient has combined digital business strategy, customer experience, marketing modernisation and data & AI expertise with Microsoft’s cloud and enterprise solutions to generate value for clients across industries.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 stands as the fastest-growing Microsoft Cloud technology stack, projected to grow by 45% until 2025 and expected to generate an estimated $100 billion in consulting services. The potential in this market is immense, yet the lack of technical expertise often hampers progress. PS Hummingbird aims to bridge this gap, providing expert services directly to its clients and supporting Publicis Sapient’s existing customer base.

Publicis Sapient was recently named a Market Leader in HFS Research’s Horizons Report for Generative Enterprise Services 2023 for applying generative AI to amplify digital business transformation for enhanced growth in business model innovation, customer experience, employee experience, and enterprise enablement. HFS recognised Publicis Sapient for key strengths and differentiators, including transforming the future of Gen AI with its SPEED (Strategy, Product, Experience, Engineering and Data & AI) capabilities and innovation.




