Public Memorial Announced For Radio Legend Peter ‘Harvs’ Harvie

On behalf of the Harvie family, friends, family, and members of the industry that he loved and respected are invited to attend a memorial service in Peter Harvie’s honour.

The celebration of Peter’s life and legacy is being hosted on Monday, 18 July, at The Great Hall at the National Gallery of Victoria.

We ask those who’d like to attend and remember Peter to please RSVP by Wednesday, 13 July, at the link included below.

Details:

Date: Monday, 18 July

Time: 6.30pm – 9.00pm

Location: The Great Hall at the National Gallery of Victoria

180 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004 RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/peter-harvie-memorial-tickets-374641060497