Prosperity Media Appoints Ellie Sumner As Digital PR Manager

Prosperity Media has appointed Ellie Sumner as its first digital PR manager.

Lead image: left to right, Jonas Grünfeld, Ellie Sumner, Keunike Maralit and Chloe Hong

Sumner will be responsible for streamlining processes, bringing fresh ideas to campaign ideation, mentoring junior team members and providing support in outreach and strategy development.

The Surry Hills-based agency, which traditionally works with medium to enterprise-level clients focusing on SEO and content marketing, has brought in Sumner to help grow the digital PR team after a series of new client wins.

Sumner, who brings four years of digital PR experience to the role, began her career in the UK, where she quickly progressed from digital PR intern to digital PR strategist at digital PR and SEO agency, Digitaloft. In this role, she was responsible for managing some of the agency’s biggest client accounts. Upon relocating to Australia, Sumner expanded her skill set by delving into traditional PR at a reputable Australian agency, gaining a comprehensive understanding of the Australian media landscape.

Sumner is now looking forward to bringing her knowledge of Australian media and experience in digital PR to the Prosperity Media team, who launched their digital PR offering in August 2023.

“It’s an incredibly exciting period for digital PR in Australia. We’re witnessing a significant surge in interest from both our existing clients and prospective businesses, and we’re expecting this to continue to grow as more marketers recognise the importance of digital PR,” commented Jonas Grünfeld, digital PR director at Prosperity Media. “We’re thrilled to welcome Ellie to the team to help grow our digital PR offering and achieve amazing results for our clients. With over 15 years of collective experience now within our digital PR team, we’re equipped to provide end-to-end digital PR campaigns, all the way from ideation to outreach, alongside reactive PR strategies”.

“Over the past five years, we’ve observed a significant surge in the popularity of digital PR in the UK and USA, and now Australian companies are showing increasing interest. However, there’s a noticeable gap in the market for local digital PR teams with expertise in both link-building through digital PR and a nuanced understanding of the Australian media landscape. This realisation led to the introduction of our digital PR service, complementing our existing SEO offerings. We believe that digital PR is poised to become a prominent trend in Australia, and as an agency, we’re committed to investing time and resources into building a strong digital PR team,” said James Norquay, founder of Prosperity Media.

This strategic appointment comes as Prosperity Media scales up their digital PR operations with a goal of building the best digital PR service in the APAC region.