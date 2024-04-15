Principals Refreshes Master Brand For Pitcher Partners

Branding design agency Principals has delivered a master brand refresh for Pitcher Partners.

Pitcher Partners is a national association of six independent accounting, auditing and business advisory firms. With more than 140 partners and 1,500 staff across the network, it is one of the largest firms in Australia. Since 1991, the organisation has been helping businesses, families and individuals intelligently frame their goals and make the most of their potential.

Pitcher Partners’ director of brand and communications Toni Wilson said: “Pitcher Partners has a long-standing reputation for providing a highly personalised service and commercial advice to our clients. We wanted to highlight this as we looked to contemporise the brand.”

Principals worked collaboratively with Pitcher Partners to develop a refreshed master brand identity and tone of voice to breathe more life into the existing ‘making business personal’ positioning. Modern, flexible and distinct, the work signals a new era for the Pitcher Partners brand.

Principals creative director Rachel Terkelsen said: “We took the positioning and ensured the whole brand embodied this sentiment. From the narrative and the personality to the refreshing new visual and tonal expression, everything became representative of Pitcher Partners’ unique ability to make business personal. Internally, they all live up to the idea — now their brand does too.”

Building on the brand’s logo, designed in 1991 by a client of the firm, Principals has created a suite of icons, illustrations and images that can be applied across a range of collateral including client reporting and social media.

Wilson added: “Principals has expertly captured the essence of Pitcher Partners while helping us to radiate a fresh, inviting and modern vibe.”