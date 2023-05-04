Praytell Launches ‘Intownships’ Program To Discover Regional PR Superstars

Global creative communications agency Praytell has launched “Praytell Intownship”, a program to create a new pathway for regional Australians eager to gain experience in the communications industry.

Open to participants of any age or educational background, and to be awarded based on ideas alone (no experience or relevant education required), the “Praytell Intownship” is a paid, three-month placement to help creatively-minded Aussies who live outside of Australia’s major cities get a foot in the door of the communications industry, without having to pull up stumps.

For up and coming talent who don’t live within a ‘commutable’ distance to a capital city – which can make traditional internships challenging, Intownships will offer senior mentorship and the chance to work with Praytell’s global teams from Melbourne to New York City, Los Angeles and London on (real) communications briefs and creative challenges for global clients – all from their hometown.

“We want to make it easier than ever for wickedly smart and creative talent from anywhere in Australia to get the experience they need to break into the industry,” said Praytell’s VP of global strategy, Zoe Watson, who leads Praytell Australia as part of the global agency’s 165-strong team.

“If nothing else, the last few years have shown us location needn’t be a barrier to creativity or collaboration, but the accessibility of entry level roles and internships for emerging talent based outside of major cities hasn’t changed – or at the very least, returned to the status quo. If we can level the playing field and create more opportunities for new talent to participate without having to leave home, we’re calling that a win/win for creativity and hometowns everywhere.”

Intownships include a week-long immersion trip to Praytell’s Melbourne office to kick off the 12-week experience, including flights and accommodation from anywhere in Australia and a series of creative field trips