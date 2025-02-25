MarketingNewsletter

PR & Digital Shop Publique Agency Rebrands To Influence Haus

Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Caleb Yorke, CEO and founder, Influence Haus.

Publique Agency, a public relations and digital marketing firm with offices in Melbourne and Sydney, has rebranded to Influence Haus.

The agency said the change reflects its commitment to evolving with industry trends and its focus on influencer marketing, brand management, UGC content, content creation and more.

Influence Haus will continue to offer comprehensive services, including public relations, digital marketing, social media management, event production, and talent management and procurement,.

The rebranding signifies a renewed dedication to crafting tailored strategies that amplify brand visibility and engage and influence target audiences.

Caleb Yorke, CEO and founder of Influence Haus, said “Our rebranding to Influence Haus represents our evolution and dedication to staying ahead in the dynamic world of public relations and marketing.”

“We are excited to continue delivering innovative and impactful campaigns that drive influential success for our clients.”

The agency’s experienced team will maintain its passion for helping brands grow and succeed, combining traditional PR with forward-thinking approaches to digital marketing, social media, UGC content, content creation, productions and more.

Influence Haus remains committed to providing exceptional service, and will soon be rolling out a new suite of services, further maximising ROI, influence and impact for each and every client.

TAGGED: ,
