PostMatch Launches Rugby World Cup 2023 Campaign For Stan Sport

Sports-focused creative agency PostMatch has partnered with Stan Sport to launch a new integrated campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup France 2023.

With just one day to go until Rugby World Cup 2023 kicks off, the campaign rallies support for the global event with the tagline: “Cheer On.”

The “Cheer On” TVC is fronted by Stan Sport’s Rugby World Cup 2023 commentary line-up of experts and ex-rugby stars, including Sean Maloney, Morgan Turinui, Tim Horan, Sonny Bill Williams, Allana Ferguson and Michael Atkinson. Stan Sport’s UEFA Champions League commentator Mark Bosnich, former NRL player, and Stan Ambassador Beau Ryan make special cross-code guest appearances in the spot, speaking to the notion that the World Cup will capture the attention of all Australians beyond traditional rugby union fans.

In the 60-second spot, the Stan Sport talent team encourage viewers to support a team in Rugby World Cup 2023. Ex-Wallaby Morgan Turinui calls on fans to support the Wallabies, followed by Kiwi superstar Sonny Bill Williams supporting the All Blacks. Dual International Allanna Ferguson cheers on ‘the underdogs’ with football legend Mark Bosnich speaking to support ‘Europe’s best’, a subtle nod to UEFA Champions League.

The campaign will run across TV, out-of-home, print, radio, social and digital. Promoting every Rugby World Cup 2023 match ad-free, in 4K Ultra HD, live and on-demand on Stan Sport.

PostMatch co-directors Jeremy Gilroy and Karlton Akari, said: “We’re very excited to work with the team at Stan again and help bring this campaign to life. When it comes to sports, the power and the passion can never be overstated. We really wanted to capture the scale and impact of this event. Big studio, big talent line-up and big moments all feature as a result, celebrating what will be a fantastic Rugby World Cup 2023.”

PostMatch is the agency behind Stan Sport’s most talked about TVC’s including “Cheer On” and their former campaign for the Wallabies v England rugby series featuring Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou.

Credits

Client: Stan Sport

Head of sport marketing: Erin Seath

Head of creative: Martin Skinner

Chief marketing officer: Diana Ilinkovski

Agency: PostMatch

Executive producer: Hugh Baldwin

Co-director: Karlton Akari

Co-director: Jeremy Gilroy

