Polestar Launches Its Polestar 3 Electric SUV At Exclusive Event Via Amplify

Amplify partnered with client Polestar to launch the new Polestar 3 electric SUV at an exclusive, one-day event in Sydney on Wednesday 20 September.

Held in Bar M, a historic and beautifully renovated former tyre factory in Darlinghurst, the event embodied the minimalist Scandinavian design aesthetic that is synonymous with Polestar, and showcased Polestar 3 to media, customers, and partners.

Guests were also able to explore the Polestar Design Contest exhibition, including KOJA treehouse – an immersive, sustainable design for natural habitats. It became the first submission from the Contest to be realised in a 1:1 scale, taking form at the Fiskars Village Art & Design Biennale in Finland last year.

The goal of the event was to showcase the Polestar brand and cement its leading design position in Australia, which was further enhanced thanks to the attendance of Polestar’s exterior design manager – and Polestar 3 designer – Nahum Escobedo.

Guests had the opportunity to explore Polestar 3 at leisure, where the innovative materials, smart technology and luxury design features could be fully appreciated.

Jonathan Williams, head of marketing, Polestar said: “Building an event experience that embodies Scandinavian minimalism requires a space with raw character, but also production with the highest attention to detail. Amplify executed both with precision, creating the perfect platform to showcase Polestar 3 and give our guests an insight into Polestar’s transition to a sustainable luxury brand.”

Tim Baggott, executive creative director at Amplify said: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Polestar with the launch of the stunning Polestar 3. Having the opportunity to bring to life the world of a design-led brand, dedicated to its sustainability mission is our definition of luxury.”

Sustainability was considered across all aspects of the design of the event, with Amplify also reporting on its environmental impact.

CREDITS:

Client: Polestar

Head of marketing: Jonathan Willimas

Head of PR & Communications: Laurissa Mirabelli

Agency: Amplify

Managing partner: Gareth Davies

Creative director: Tim Baggott associate creative director: Sabrina Khong executive producer: Aaron Bilham associate producer: Josephine Wyburn

Business director: Nina Sers