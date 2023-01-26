Carmaker Polestar Film Debuts “Snow Space” Showroom Near The Arctic Circle

Swedish electric car manufacturer Polestar has created a film showing off its temporary Rovaniemi snow space, just six miles south of the Arctic circle.

Featuring sweeping shots of the bleak and beautiful Arctic tundra, as well as close-up shots of the wheels and suspension components hewn from the ice, the 48-second film is brooding and dripping with Scandi cool.

The showroom is also made entirely from snow and even has a James Bond bad guy lair vibe to it all. However, despite that, it is entirely functional, customers can buy cars and can even take them for a test drive on a nearby track.

The snow was gathered from the nearby Ounsvaara ski resort and delivered in electric trucks to Rovaniemi. It will be returned at the end of February.

