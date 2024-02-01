Poem Wins Australian PR Accounts For Sonos

PR and earned creative agency, Poem has won the Australian PR business for Sonos, leading the company’s press office retainer and earned creative campaigns for 2024.

The new appointment signifies Sonos’ commitment to enhancing its creative campaigns and driving executional excellence in-region. Helping brands to earn a more meaningful place in people’s lives, Poem brings sound strategic and creative integration through a human lens to further support local market strategy and campaign execution.

With 2024 signaling the beginning of a multi-year product cycle for the company including entry into an exciting new category, Poem will support in managing upcoming launches, announcements and retainer activity.

Sonos joins Poem’s already impressive roster of consumer technology clients including Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation), DJI and Withings.

“With a shared ethos of a consumer-focused approach, we are excited to see how Poem helps us to deepen our engagement with listeners, as we continue to deliver innovative new products that can transform the way we listen. 2024 is one of our biggest years yet and we’re thrilled to be working with a partner that shares in our spirit of creative curiosity, deep passion for sound and love of culture as we engage new and existing listeners in the world of Sonos,” said Phillipa Thomas (Lead Image), senior manager at Sonos Global Growth Markets.

“Winning Sonos is a great achievement for the agency, and we’re beyond delighted to work with such a globally recognised brand. I love how sounds can connect people with memories and emotions. It creates such rich territory for comms. The Sonos brand lives and breathes this, so I’m super excited to see where this takes us over the next year,” said Rob Lowe, Poem co-founder and managing director.

Sonos joins Poem’s wider client portfolio including Tourism Australia, icebreaker, Oporto, KitKat, Amazon, Uber, Cashrewards, Maxwell and Williams and Canva