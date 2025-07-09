Pinterest’s ‘Evolution Of Men’ Report Finds Younger Male Users Represent Engaged & Growing Cohort

Pinterest has released its first ‘Evolution of Men’ report, revealing how Gen Z and Millennial men are increasingly using the platform to shape and inspire their purchasing behaviour across wellness, style, tech, finance and fatherhood.

Male users now represent more than one-third of Pinterest’s global audience. These users represent an engaged, brand-loyal audience with clear purchase intent.

To support this growing cohort, Pinterest has launched Pinterest Man – a dedicated hub for what’s trending in men’s wellness, fashion, finance and lifestyle.

“Pinterest is my secret weapon, whether I’m creating a new MOSH flavour, or preparing for a film role, I always start with a board. It lets me immerse myself in the world I’m building. For me, it’s where every creative direction begins, blending work and personal passions in one place,” Patrick Schwarzenegger, actor and MOSH co-founder said.

According to a study by YouGov, over 75 per cent of young men are worried about the impact of social media on their health and 65 per cent of men globally want to express their authentic selves online. Male users on Pinterest are prioritising wellbeing, with booming interest in Pilates a particularly standout trend among men, searching for DIY crafts, and seeking to become intentional parents: searches for topics like milestone pictures (+415 per cent) and smart parenting (+125 per cent) are on the rise.

Other top trending searches include pilates outfit (+300 per cent), investment app (+620 per cent), 3D printer designs (+1210 per cent), milestone pictures (+415 per cent) and older brothercore (+95 per cent).

According to Pinterest, nearly half of Gen Z (ages 18-27) and Millennial men (ages 28-43) on Pinterest monthly say they’re loyal to the brands they love and take the time to research products online before making a purchase.

Almost half of men who use Pinterest identify as risk-takers and first adopters, evident in their searches for unique styles, travel destinations and tech.

The bottom line for brands and advertisers is that men are turning to Pinterest early in their journey – when they’re open to discovery and ready to act.