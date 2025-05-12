B&T ExclusiveNewsletterPartner Content

Pinterest’s Daily Dose Of Inspiration, Live From Cairns Crocodiles

We’re ready for another year of creative inspiration, bold ideas, and new connections. As presenting sponsor of Cairns Crocodiles, Pinterest is set to infuse the week with inspiring content that sparks big ideas and conversations while inviting you to experience how we’re shaping the future of positive, shoppable inspiration.

This year, Pinterest is hosting a suite of engaging sessions—including a keynote from Xanthe Wells, VP of Global Creative, which will present a masterclass for brands looking to win with Gen Z, as well as dynamic panels on how brands can tune into culture to unlock authentic growth. You’ll hear from industry leaders and experts, and Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus.

While you’re here, be sure to check out Pinterest’s brand space. Immerse yourself in a real life Pinterest board and try something new. You can get a fine line tattoo (real ones!) at our Pinterest Tattoo Parlour, discover your unique style with personalised colour consultations, and craft custom luggage tags at the Collage Studio—all showcasing how Pinterest brings trends to life.

We look forward to seeing you at the opening welcome address from Melinda Petrunoff, Pinterest ANZ Managing Director, and her conversation with Olympic Gold medalist Ariarne Titmus. Stay tuned for more daily updates from Cairns!

