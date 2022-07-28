Pinterest Offers Ways For Advertisers To Connect With Big Moments

Pinterest is hoping to be top-of-mind for Aussie advertisers in the coming weeks, as they start to lock in their Q3 and Q4 advertising campaigns to leverage the ‘big moments’ like Back to School, Diwali, Christmas, Boxing Day, the start of summer and New Year’s.

Australians are already starting to plan these seasonal moments and celebrations, meaning now is the time for brands to reach people while they’re in the festive planning mind-set. And it’s not just about the traditional moments – Pinterest is building a platform for everyone, creating a diverse and inclusive space that celebrates the moments that matter to a range of interests and celebrations.

Early industry forecasts are predicting a return to bricks-and-mortar shopping this year and with eight in ten Australians saying Pinterest is a valuable complement to in-store shopping, advertisers will be looking to leverage Pinterest for an omnichannel holiday retail campaign.

Additionally, brands will seek out Pinterest as a place to reach people looking for inspiration to mark the big – and little – moments. Whether it’s recipe ideas for a summer BBQ with friends, special items for Back to School, inspiration for New Year’s activities with the kids or ideas for Friendsmas, people come to Pinterest to spark creativity and try new things.

For brands keen to meet Aussies as they celebrate every moment in the coming months, sales manager for Pinterest in Australia, Carin Lee-Skelton recommends:

Activate with more moments that matter – people on Pinterest are celebrating the big traditions and yearly seasonal moments from the Melbourne Cup to Back to School to Diwali Decorations as well as Black Friday, Christmas, Boxing Day, Holiday Travel and New Years. Advertisers need to target their campaigns accordingly. Last year, advertisers who activated across multiple moments saw a 4x larger increase in conversion than advertisers who only activated for Christmas. Look at opportunities to target a variety of moments and meet Pinners across trending activities. Tap into Pinterest’s planners & start campaigns early – festive gifters who start shopping early, spend more. People come to Pinterest to plan – 9 out of 10 people on Pinterest use it for gift-giving ideas and they shop earlier, put more in their baskets and ultimately spend more (Source: TalkShoppe). Campaigns should target planners as they prepare – continue Idea Pins that offer gift-prep advice and marketing that specifically targets and rewards early birds. And this year, holiday season ads are set to start even earlier (as early as September) so releasing campaigns and then rolling them out over the next six months will maximise exposure and ad spend. Don’t forget bricks-and-mortar stores – with predictions on the return to in-store shopping, use Pinterest as the ultimate in-store shopping companion. Use Pins as a virtual shopping basket, building excitement around the Back to School and holiday shopping experience and what’s on offer in-store. Focus on the gift-giver – target campaigns to reach people looking for gifts across a range of trending categories, including teachers, teens, colleagues and best friends. Be inclusive & embrace all traditions – Pinterest insights show Aussie Pinners are 45% more likely to find new traditions to do this festive season and are 85% more likely to enjoy creating new Christmas traditions than non-Pinners. Look for campaigns that embrace the old (tree decorating, gingerbread house decorating, wrapping, carols) and the unexpected (Friendmas, festive film night, dinner party ideas and self-care day) Diversify with more objectives across the funnel – Pinners experience multiple touchpoints across their purchase journey, making it critical for brands to be present across the whole marketing funnel. Advertisers who adopt a multi-objective approach were 48% more likely to see an increase in sales per impression, compared to single-objective advertisers during last year’s holiday season. Look at diversifying campaigns to ensure they meet Pinners at every step of the potential purchase.

Skelton said: “This year, people on Pinterest are celebrating more moments – big and small – which means more opportunities to reach them and boost sales and brand awareness. As a platform, Pinterest is different because it’s the bridge that takes people from discovery to action in all the moments as people plan their lives, including gift-giving, party planning and shopping. We’re expecting people to start buying early for moments like Back to School and the upcoming holidays, and to head into physical stores to do their shopping, making Pinterest an invaluable tool for shoppers looking to get organised and maximise their time in-store.”