Pinterest Launches Premiere Spotlight & Travel Catalogs Ad Formats

Pinterest has launched Premiere Spotlight and Travel Catalogs, two new ad formats that promise brands high-impact and travel-specific buyers, respectively.

The Premiere Spotlight format is a high-impact awareness ad solution designed to help advertisers reach audiences at scale. For brands, the format offers video ads in priority placements on the platform, such as the search page.

Alternatively, it can offer a high-visibility ad placement for brands to own the screen, taking up approximately 50 per cent of a mobile device’s screen on Pinterest’s search page. Or increased visibility with maximum exposure by taking over the Pinterest feed for a desired booking period.

The Travel Catalogs format, meanwhile, offers brands the ability to easily upload a catalogue of their travel services to the platform and to guide Pinterest users from inspiration to a booked trip with a targeted product Pin ad. This ad will directly display travel booking information such as hotel brand name, pricing, images, descriptions and more as well as a link to the booking website.

Plus, brands will be able to target users on Pinterest based on location data provided in their home feed to reach more travellers.

The catalogues feature already exists within Pinterest and has proven a brand’s first step to proven shopping success on the platform. In fact, according to Pinterest’s internal data retailers who have uploaded their catalogues and tagged their products see an almost 30 per cent increase in attributed checkouts.

“Whether you are supercharging brand awareness with Premiere Spotlight or turning inspiration into booked vacations with Travel Catalogs, our newest ad solutions have one shared goal: helping brands scale on Pinterest across the funnel. We want advertisers to reach the consumers they care about and drive them from discovery to decision to do — all in a more positive place online,” said Bill Watkins, chief revenue officer at Pinterest.

Premiere Spotlight is now available in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France and Australia. Travel advertisers will gain access to Travel Catalogs later this Winter.

