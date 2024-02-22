Pinterest Launches “High Concept” Global Campaign Talking Up Its Performance Advertising Chops

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Pinterest has launched a new global B2B campaign, “The P is for Performance” talking up its ability to perform at both ends of the marketing funnel.

“Pinterest has always been great at the upper funnel, where we reach people earlier in their purchase journeys, but the new-era Pinterest is also a lower funnel champion for advertisers, with new products like API for Conversions, mobile deep links, shopping ads and direct links,” the company said.

The new campaign reveals that Pinterest is seeing as much as 28 per cent increase in conversions and up to a 96 per cent increase in traffic for its advertisers.

“Inspired by the aesthetic of iconic action movies, we wanted to tell our performance advertising story in a way only Pinterest can — with elevated style and an element of the unexpected,” said Xanthe Wells, VP of Global Creative at Pinterest. “We took a moviemaking approach and tapped exceptional talent from the film industry to craft a high action story that breaks through the conventions of B2B marketing.”

The team enlisted industry names like Tim Godsall, an internationally acclaimed commercial director known for his offbeat brand of comedy, and Corey Burton, one of Hollywood’s most in-demand voice actors, to bring the work to life.

“Pinterest is an iconic brand, and we wanted to create pop-culture jewels to tell a story that turns performance marketers’ heads with an unmissable, totally unique Pinterest style,” said Godsall. “What better way to talk about high action in the lower funnel than to lean into the timeless genre of action movies?”

The campaign follows Pinterest’s first earnings call of the year, where the company highlighted its progress in its goal to become a meaningful performance player. The percentage of revenue from advertisers who adopted at least three of Pinterest’s suite of performance tools increased from two per cent at the beginning of 2023 to 23% per cent by the end of the year.




