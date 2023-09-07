Pinterest Launches Body Type Detecting AI To Boost Representation

Pinterest has launched a new body type technology to its inclusive AI innovations. The new tech uses shape, size and form to identify various body types in more than five billion images on the platform.

Pinterest has previously launched skin tone technology, to encourage its algorithms to increase representation across related feeds and search results for women’s fashion and wedding-related content.

Pinterest’s inclusive product team partnered with experts to develop a body type technology that uses shape, size and form to identify body types in images. So, should a user search for “date night outfit inspiration,” for example, they will see results inclusive of various body types and skin tone ranges, giving brands more opportunities to reach a wide range of consumers.

“We believe in building a more inspired internet for everyone and that begins with creating features that enable users to feel included. With the powerful addition of body type technology to our suite of inclusive AI efforts, we have improved the representation of different body types on the platform for our global users, including Australia. Pinterest is at the forefront of creating innovative inclusive products, helping our advertisers show up in a more positive environment to drive impact at every stage of the purchase funnel,” said Melinda Petrunoff, Pinterest’s ANZ country manager.

Pinterest said that by boosting body diversity on its platform, brands and creators have an opportunity to meet users where they are in their journey to find new ideas, discover new products, and shop for the looks that fit them the best.

Users are getting inspired and are increasingly searching for body representation with searches such as “Mum summer outfits curvy” up 47 times, “concert looks plus size” up six times and “plus size bridal dresses” up five times, year over year.

The body and skin tone technologies are currently live across women’s fashion and wedding-related content. These experiences are currently live in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and will roll out to additional international markets.

Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand? Absolutely, it's completely irretrievable now.

Not at all. Every brand, even Qantas, deserves a second chance.

Look, he could hardly have made it worse than it already was. Qantas was and will be fine.

Who's Alan Joyce and what's a Qantas? 574 votes Vote