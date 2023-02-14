PHD Promotes From Within For New Investment Structure

PHD has announced the promotion of two members of its investment team as well as a newly created operations role as the agency reveals a reformed structure.

Brittany Crowley and Emma Wood have been promoted to newly created co-head of investment (Sydney) roles, while Chris Androulidakis has stepped into the role of operations director, all three reporting directly to PHD Australia’s national head of investment, Joanna Barnes.

L-R: Brittany Crowley, Emma Wood & Chris Androulidakis

Crowley and Wood will oversee their own specific client streams whilst working together to drive investment community culture, engagement, growth and development across PHD Sydney. Both will sit on PHD Sydney’s leadership team.

Androulidakis will take on the role of operations director, driving operational excellence across the broader business as well as continuing to advance PHD’s automation ambitions. This role will function at a national level.

Crowley and Wood will step into the new roles April 3, while Androulidakis’ appointment is effective immediately.

Barnes said the new structure brings greater capability to each of the client streams. This will enable PHD to go deeper in understanding client’s investment needs with an absolute focus on driving innovation, which sits at the core of the agency’s challenger mindset.

“I’m extremely excited to see Chris, Emma and Brittany take on these new roles within the agency. Each of them has proven to be excellent leaders in the investment and operations space and will make an enormous impact across our teams and with our valued clients and media partners.

“In a market experiencing accelerated change and complexity, the reformed structure will continue to ensure we’re providing our clients with tailored solutions and improved investment outcomes. This change along with the strength and capability in our Accountability/Compliance team delivers complete transparency in results and investment insights.”

Androulidakis has over 20 years media experience working across various categories including Retail, FMCG, Health and Insurance to name a few. A significant amount of this time was with OMD most recently working across the Coles account.

Wood joined PHD in 2021, taking on the role of group investment director for Unilever. Her previous experience includes stints with Wavemaker, Carat and MediaCom.

Crowley joined PHD in 2017 and has since lead investment across the Volkswagen Group account. She has previously worked at MediaCom across multiple roles.

Androulidakis said: “I am thrilled to be joining the PHD team as Operations Director. I have an intimate understanding of the challenges we face in a constantly evolving landscape and look forward to working across the agency to drive our product into the future with a particular focus on automation and transformation”

Wood said: “The opportunity to lead PHD Sydney Investment with my long-time colleague and friend, Brittany is really exciting. I’m very passionate about supporting our people, and driving innovation for our clients into 2023 and beyond”

Crowley said: “I am both honoured and excited to make this career leap within an agency I feel passionate about. With people at the core of our success, the opportunity to work with Emma and build on our Sydney investment community & culture is something I’m very motivated about”.