PHD Nabs Publicis’ Alison Jones As Group Business Director For The Unilever & Nine Business

PHD has announced the appointment Alison Jones as group business director leading the agency’s Unilever and Nine teams.

Jones joins from Publicis Media where she had recently worked as group business director on Platform GSK, the dedicated team for the pharmaceutical organisation. She has also held several roles across Zenith, where she has spent much of her career working across FMCG (Nestle & Lactalis) Entertainment and Luxury clients

In her now role, she will work closely with both Unilever and Nine’s marketing teams to elevate relationships and deliver strong business results for both businesses.

Jones will report into Stephanie Douglas-Neal, managing director, PHD Sydney.

Douglas-Neal commented: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with Ali again. She is smart, fun, creative and an incredible client leader. She is the best person to drive the relationship forward into 2022 with some of our key clients. I’m also confident she is the best person to inspire our team to learn, grow and have fun doing it.”

Commenting on her role, Jones said she was excited to bring her wealth of client servicing, planning and team management experience to PHD.

“I’m looking forward to being part of such an exciting, well respected agency, with a leadership team that I have long admired. On a personal level, I am excited to get started and solidify an already strong team, as well as doing what I love most, which is building strong relationships with our client partners to drive business growth and innovation at such a pivotal moment in history,” Jones said.