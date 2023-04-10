PHD Melbourne Nabs HESTA’s Media Away From Initiative

PHD Australia today announced it has been appointed as the media agency of record for industry super fund, HESTA. The appointment followed a competitive pitch.

The account was previously held by Initiative Melbourne and PHD’s appointment is effective immediately.

HESTA is one of Australia’s largest superannuation funds managing more than $70 billion of investments on behalf of more than 1 million members. The account will be run out of PHD Melbourne’s office with the agency’s remit to include media strategy, planning, investment, and optimisation across all channels

PHD Melbourne managing firector Simon Lawson said the appointment was in line with PHD Melbourne’s desire to work with growing local challenger brands:

“We saw a strong match with HESTA’s Super with impact positioning and our team’s desire to work with purpose-driven organisations committed to making the world a better place. We felt PHD’s market leading strategy and planning based approach to media could make a real difference in helping HESTA to achieve their ambitions. We look forward to building a long-term partnership with HESTA based on the principles of authenticity, transparency and mutual respect.”

Lisa Samuels, chief experience officer at HESTA, said that PHD showed a deep understanding of HESTA’s ambition to drive better retirement outcomes for its more than 1 million members. “We’re excited to work with PHD to continue evolving our Super with impact positioning in market, to reach new members across Australia, and help them face their future with confidence.”

Lizzy O’Connor, group business director at PHD Melbourne said, “We really enjoyed this pitch as we immediately developed a strong chemistry with the team at HESTA, being aligned on brand values and a desire to deliver great work.

The dedication HESTA have shown to repositioning their brand within a complicated and quickly evolving market really energized our team around developing a strong partnership to support them in continuing their progress via media innovation and excellence.”