PHD COO Stuart Bailey Becomes Clems Chief Media Officer

Clemenger BBDO has appointed Stuart Bailey as its new chief media officer, B&T can reveal.

Bailey had been PHD Australia’s chief operating officer.

Clemenger BBDO said Bailey’s appointment accelerates its “ambition to deliver integrated solutions that marry creativity and media to drive business impact.”

Clemenger BBDO CEO Lee Leggett said: “Stu is an exceptional leader and operator who understands the power of creativity and media working together. His experience, vision and values make him the perfect person to help us bolster our integrated, modern agency model.”

Bailey has more than 20 years of experience across the UK and Australia, spending nearly nine years of that at PHD Australia, rising from its chief digital officer to national MD and then his chief operating officer role.

Bailey said: “Clemenger BBDO has always stood for creative excellence, and I’m excited to be part of something that brings together creativity, media, and innovation in a unique and powerful way. Media is a critical piece of the puzzle. It shapes how creativity is experienced and how ideas drive business outcomes. I’m looking forward to helping build a connected, strategic and high-impact model that delivers across the entire customer journey.”

Throughout his career, Bailey has helped transform some of the world’s most iconic brands including McDonald’s, Unilever, Telstra, PepsiCo, Kellogg’s, ANZ, Virgin Australia, VW and Village Roadshow. His experience spans business operations, digital acceleration, trading and client leadership, giving him a holistic view of the evolving media landscape.

Bailey is also a long-time industry advocate and thought leader. As Chair of the MFA Interactive Committee, he led the development of the MFA Digital Foundations exam, now completed by more than 1,000 professionals across Australia. He also co-created the Australian Digital Advertising Practices in partnership with the IAB, MFA and AANA, helping to raise standards across viewability, brand safety and ad fraud. This work led to him receiving the inaugural MFA Industry Contribution award.

During his time between his roles, Bailey has finished the first draft of his children’s book, The Dominari Chronicles Book One: Dash and the Unseen War.

PHD CEO Mark Jarrett said: “Stu has been an integral part of PHD’s success. I am deeply appreciative of his hard work and commitment, and the results he has helped us drive over that time. His leadership, critical thinking and deep understanding of our business have left a lasting impact. I’m delighted he’ll continue to bring his talent and expertise to Omnicom Oceania in his new role at Clemenger BBDO, and I wish him every success in this exciting next chapter.”

This appointment rounds out Clemenger BBDO’s leadership team, and follows the agency’s continued momentum, winning two significant accounts this year in Kmart and COLORBOND steel.