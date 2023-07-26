PEUGEOT Unveils Red Carpet Tie-In For Sunday’s Logies

PEUGEOT Unveils Red Carpet Tie-In For Sunday’s Logies
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards are nearly here and to add to the excitement, the new PEUGEOT e-2008 will be electrifying the red carpet as it makes its first appearance in Australia ahead of the official launch in September 2023.

To celebrate the impending arrival of the marque’s first fully electric passenger vehicle in Australia, PEUGEOT Australia is delighted to announce it is a sponsor of this year’s night of nights for Australian television on Channel 7 and 7plus.

On Sunday 30 July, Sydney will roll out the Logies red carpet for the first time in 37 years and the new PEUGEOT e-2008 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) will be centre stage for the evening in the vibrant Harbour City.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, Kate Gillis, managing director, PEUGEOT Australia commented: “Today’s partnership announcement with the Logies is an exciting moment for PEUGEOT as 2023 signals a new stage of our electrification journey in Australia at what is also the start of an exciting new chapter for the Awards.”

“The Logies are a thrilling and celebrated night within the Australian entertainment calendar and in alignment with our product offering, an occasion where stand-out style meets talented performance.”

Katie Finney, director, 7RED commented: “We are delighted to have PEUGEOT Australia join us as a sponsor for this year’s Logies. As we embark on a new era of Australian TV’s most prestigious and glamorous celebration, we are excited to be partnering with an equally iconic and respected brand.”

As well as turning heads on the Logies red carpet, the new e-2008 SUV will also make its way to a lucky winner’s driveway. As part of the Logies partnership, PEUGEOT Australia and Australia’s favourite breakfast TV show, Sunrise, will be offering viewers the opportunity to win a new e-2008 upon its arrival in Australia.* Entries close on Friday 28 July, with the winner being announced live on air at Sunrise’s Logies After Party show on Monday 31 July.

Australia’s #1 total TV network will usher in a new era for TV’s most prestigious and glamourous celebration as the proud new home of the 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards, with the red-carpet broadcast being hosted by Sonia Kruger and Chris Brown exclusively on Channel 7 and 7plus on Sunday 30 July from 7.00pm, before Sam Pang takes the stage to host the ceremony live from 7.30pm.

Please login with linkedin to comment

logies Peugeot

Latest News

Mike Welch Ditches Xandr For Capitfy CEO Role
  • Technology

Mike Welch Ditches Xandr For Capitfy CEO Role

Mike Welch, formerly EVP and general manager of Xandr, will take over as the CEO of search intelligence platform Captify. Welch will succeed Captify co-founder Dominic Joseph who will remain on the board of directors. In his previous role, Welch was responsible for leading all aspects of the business globally. Prior to Xandr, he spent […]

Rising Stars From Initiative, CHEP & Mindshare To Take On “Hot Topics” At MFA EX
  • Media

Rising Stars From Initiative, CHEP & Mindshare To Take On “Hot Topics” At MFA EX

Seven emerging leaders from around adland are set to take to the stage to present Inspiration X at the Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) EX conference in Melbourne and Sydney. The presenters were selected following a pitch process to the MFA panel of curators after employees of MFA member agencies with less than 15 years […]

Peter Van Onselen To Pay Network 10’s Legal Bills After Breaching Contract
  • Media

Peter Van Onselen To Pay Network 10’s Legal Bills After Breaching Contract

Political commentator and journalist Peter van Onselen has been ordered to pay Network 10’s legal costs after a judge found he breached contract when he wrote a “disparaging” story about the broadcaster. Earlier this month, Justice David Hammerschlag said the article Van Onselen wrote for The Australian did breach a non-disparagement clause which covered his […]

PubMatic Launches Holistic Commerce Media Offering, Convert
  • Technology

PubMatic Launches Holistic Commerce Media Offering, Convert

PubMatic has launched Convert, a unified self-service advertising platform for commerce media. The platform is build on PubMatic’s global cloud infrastructure and tailored for commerce media networks and their advertisers, enabling both onsite and offsite monetisation, including sponsored listing ads and CTV. Convert helps commerce media networks leverage their valuable first-party data for audience extension […]

Departure Of Co-Founder Antoinette Lattouf Signals New Era For Media Diversity Australia
  • Advertising

Departure Of Co-Founder Antoinette Lattouf Signals New Era For Media Diversity Australia

Founded by journalists Isabel Lo and Antoinette Lattouf in 2017, Media Diversity Australia (MDA) is a national not-for-profit organisation working towards creating a media landscape that looks and sounds like Australia. After more than six years, Lattouf has stepped down from the board and away from the organisation to focus on her writing and broadcasting […]