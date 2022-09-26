PetSure’s Gap It And Go Campaign Is Its First Under New CMO

PetSure has launched its first campaign since current Chief Marketing Officer Jenny Williams stepped into her role, and showcases the manner in which consumers can use the GapOnly® service when it comes to pet insurance.

Differentiating PetSure against its competitors, GapOnly® lets pet owners know how much their policy will cover when it comes to increasingly expensive veterinary bills.

GapOnly® allows owners to claim on the spot instead of waiting days for their claim to be processed, and only pay the gap (the difference between the vet’s invoice and the insurance claim benefit). It is available to customers from eligible pet insurance brands and was recently recognised by Canstar in the 2022 Innovation Excellence Awards.

Launching this month with an integrated creative campaign titled ‘Breakthrough’, this is the first work led by PetSure’s new CMO, Jenny Williams, who joined the business in March 2022.

Williams brings with her a wealth of expertise in driving growth and innovation by harnessing the power of brand, CX, digital marketing and data driven engagement, having held previous leadership positions at Comparethemarket.com.au and HCF Australia.

The multi-channel campaign will run across social and search for three months, driving awareness of the GapOnly® service and encouraging pet owners to request this new way of processing their claim next time they are at the vet.

As the GapOnly® proposition is a relatively new concept in pet insurance, many existing consumers are not aware they have access to the service. Showcasing a clear call-to-action, the creative helps to build a better understanding of the service, whilst positioning GapOnly® as a leader within the field.

Jenny Williams, CMO at PetSure said: “I’m deeply passionate about pets as well as making sure everyday Aussies understand the insurance market and how to protect themselves and their families from unexpected financial costs. Taking on this leadership role at PetSure and having the opportunity to drive change, innovation, and product development within the pet care sector felt like a natural fit to me.

“There’s a huge job to be done in this growing category with only six percent of Australians holding pet insurance. The unfortunate reality is that many Aussies don’t realise the significance of pet insurance until a substantial vet bill arrives and they face a very difficult decision.

“PetSure is on a mission to reduce the worries that can come with being a pet owner, by making sure that pet parents understand their options when it comes to insurance so that pets can be covered in the event they become unexpectedly sick, at times, giving families more time with their much-loved pets.”

Recent data from Roy Morgan has indicated that 6 per cent of total dog and cat owners have dedicated pet insurance.

CREDITS

Client: PetSure

CMO: Jenny Williams

Media: Mindbox

PR: History Will Be Kind