People Aged 55-64 Spend The Most Time Playing Online Games Finds Ipsos Iris Data

Australians are embracing online gaming in huge numbers, with nearly 17 million visiting a games website or app in June, new Ipsos iris data has revealed.

The use of online games has continued to steadily grow nationwide over the past year, up 3.9 per cent. Almost eight in 10 Australians (76 per cent) aged over 14 used a games website or app on computer, mobile or tablet, spending an average of 9.8 hours or about 20 minutes a day playing games.

The data reveals gaming content is not just for Gen Z or Millennials. People aged 55 to 64, spend more time playing online games than any other age group (19 hours a month).

Men and women spend about the same time online playing games; however, men are more likely to consume gaming information, along with those aged 14 to 24.

In addition to the consumption of games on computer, mobile and tablet, the Ipsos iris Establishment Survey for 12 months to March 2025 has found that 36 per cent of households own a gaming console.

True crime, sport and ongoing global conflict drive news websites and apps usage

Trending Australian and global news events have resulted in 21.05 million people, or 95.1 per cent of online Australians aged 14 and over, using a news website or app during June.

Total news audience was slightly down compared to May, when Federal election coverage dominated the news cycle. Australians spent nearly five hours consuming news content online during June, which was on par with the same time last year.

Trending Australian news stories included the disappearance and alleged murder of Queensland teenager Pheobe Bishop, the Erin Patterson “mushroom murder” trial and the second game of the

2025 NRL State of Origin series.

In global news, the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the Ukraine continued to dominate headlines, along with the surprise Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, Iran’s retaliatory mission and the subsequent US air strikes. The Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad and the multi-day, multimillion-dollar wedding of American businessman Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez also captured Australians’ attention, as they sought out coverage on all the events, celebrity sightings and fashion.

Energy suppliers, sports and games see online audience increases in June

Categories with the highest month-on-month growth were energy suppliers/utilities, sports and games, with most other categories remaining stable or showing a modest decline compared to the

peak audiences reached in May.

Categories with the largest year-on-year increases in online audiences were automotive (+6.8 per cent), homes and property (+5.5 per cent), games (+3.9 per cent) and entertainment (+3.7 per cent).

Ipsos iris, Australia’s digital audience measurement currency endorsed by IAB Australia, showed that 22.127 million Australians used the internet in June.

Australians aged 14+ spent an average of 4.9 hours per day online in June 2025, which was up 8.2 per cent compared to the same time last year.

The most consumed website and app categories in June were search (22 million), social networking (22 million), technology (22 million), retail (21.8 million) and entertainment (21.8 million).