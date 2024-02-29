Peninsula Grammar Inspires Students To ‘Unleash Greatness’ In A New Campaign Via 10 Feet Tall

Peninsula Grammar has launched a ground-breaking new campaign, ‘Unleash Greatness’, that shows how the School is tapping into the limitless potential within each student to help them soar to new heights.

“Unleash Greatness’ is not just a tagline – it is Peninsula Grammar’s philosophy, highlighting the School’s dedication to uncovering the limitless potential within each student. The rich learning environment, exceptional facilities, and team of expert teachers act as catalysts, empowering students to explore their unique strengths. It’s a dynamic narrative of discovering potential, shattering boundaries, and nurturing growth,” said Stuart Johnston, principal, Peninsula Grammar.

“Parents fear the thought that their children may go unnoticed, living their lives without discovering their innate talents. In this campaign, we wanted to show parents what it feels like to be fully seen for your talents. With giant students navigating the School campus, this is a physical manifestation of the personal growth offered to students at Peninsula Grammar,” said Joseph Meseha, managing director, 10 Feet Tall.

The execution features giant students seamlessly integrating into the regular-sized landscape, attending classes, and showcasing the untapped potential Peninsula Grammar seeks to unleash.

“With ‘Unleash Greatness,’ we embarked on an exciting creative journey, seamlessly bringing giants to life through a dynamic blend of green screens, real footage, and cutting-edge technology. The result is an exciting fusion of imagination and innovation that captures the essence of limitless potential,” said Stuart Black, executive creative director, 10 Feet Tall.

The campaign launches across online, social media, OOH, transit and press in areas surrounding the Mornington Peninsula.

