Penetrating Thighs & Titillating Tongues: Steamy Hot Sauce Posts Pinged By Ad Standards

A series of Instagram posts for Phillip Island-based hot sauce company Pickle My Chilli have been axed by Ad Standards for exploiting and objectifying women.

However, rather than objectifying women through images, it was the captions that caught the ire of a complainant and Ad Standards.

“The advertisements and branding/labels use imagery and wording that is highly sexualised & objectifying of women (and men, but I am complaining specifically about the images of women as that is what I am). These images are offensive as they do not honour or respect women, and contribute to a society where gender based violence

and abuse is rampant,” wrote the complainant.

One Instagram post published in January read:

“Hi, I’m Julia. Here to titillate and invigorate your tongue. Find me in garlic and oregano or lemon and bay. I can penetrate the fattest of chicken thighs and pair perfectly in a baked ricotta. I’m full bodied and intense, perfect for all your culinary needs. Try me on eggs and rice, in soup or as a marinade for chicken.”

The other, originally posted in February read:

“Hi, I’m Vanessa.The headless Goddess of chili pepper. Here to entice you with my killer thighs and Lucious hips. I’m so irresistible, even the Pope can’t get me off his lips… 😉 🍕 Throw me on anything, pizza, eggs, or even fish and chips!?”

Setting aside the standard of copywriting, Ad Standards found that with the images accompanying the text taken together, these posts objectified women in general and in the photos.

Pickle My Chilli which, according to ABN records is owned by female founder Nevis Zorzut, said “In both ads the girls appear relaxed and comfortable, they are appropriately dressed. The script is funny and relevant to the product.”

The copy has now been removed from the offending posts.