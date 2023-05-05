Patti Newton Stars in Moonpig’s “Try Not To Cry” Challenge for Mother’s Day

There’s no denying Mother’s Day is sentimental for a host of reasons. A chance to give thanks and celebrate all kinds of mums and mother figures with gestures and words of love – many of which evoke tears, laughter and everything in between.

So this Mother’s Day, online greeting card and gifting platform Moonpig has enlisted the help of TV and theatre sweetheart Patti Newton, alongside mums from all walks of life, to launch a heartfelt piece of content that embraces these raw reactions to messages from loved ones. In its own take on the viral ‘Try not to Cry Challenge’ the task was simple.

Each mum was surprised with a written or video message in a customised Moonpig card, capturing their candid reactions in real-time. The result? Five sincere responses from five different mums, with not a dry eye in the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Personalised Greeting Cards (@moonpigau)

Now, Moonpig is challenging Australians to get creative this Mother’s Day by coming up with their very own tear-jerker of a card daring their mums not to cry (or laugh!). After garnering a huge following in the UK, Moonpig is now available down under, allowing Aussies to easily customise cards online with personal anecdotes, photos, video messages and more. Customers can even upload their handwritten notes using the Moonpig app, all with the ease of same-day dispatch delivered straight to the door.

As one of Australia’s most beloved entertainers and mother figures, teaming up with Patti Newton for this wholesome campaign was a no-brainer for Moonpig. And Patti says she was genuinely surprised to open the card and receive a heartfelt video message from her daughter, Lauren, and three of five grandchildren. “Mother’s Day is a special time for my family, and while gifts and kind gestures are always appreciated, nothing beats a personalised card – especially when it captures memorable moments from those you care for most.”

“I was so touched to receive a video from Lauren and three of my grandkids this Mother’s Day with a special family photo adorning the front of my Moonpig card.

No gift in the world can top a heartfelt message from my family expressing our gratitude and love for each other – especially when it’s something I can replay over and over. Some might say it’s a Mother’s Day gift that keeps on giving!” she said. Moonpig offers same-day dispatch and express delivery Australia-wide, as well as email reminders for special milestones, meaning even the most forgetful customers can be in their loved ones’ good books. For those wanting to go the extra mile, there is also a range of gifts including homewares and candles.

From Mums and Grandmas to step-mums and partners; whoever the mother figure in your life is that you’re treating this Mother’s Day, Moonpig has everything you need including a range of gifts such as homeware and candles that can also be personalised.

Moonpig was founded over two decades ago in 2000, and last year alone they delivered more than 70 million personalised cards and gifts across more than 50 million orders, helping customers celebrate all the occasions that matter to them – from milestone birthdays and anniversaries to baby arrivals and all of those ‘just-because’ moments.

Offering same-day dispatch & express delivery Australia-wide, as well as giving customers the chance to set up email reminders, Moonpig is here to help you celebrate every special occasion & ensure you never miss a milestone moment.