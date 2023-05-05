Patti Newton Stars in Moonpig’s “Try Not To Cry” Challenge for Mother’s Day

Patti Newton Stars in Moonpig’s “Try Not To Cry” Challenge for Mother’s Day
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    There’s no denying Mother’s Day is sentimental for a host of reasons. A chance to give thanks and celebrate all kinds of mums and mother figures with gestures and words of love – many of which evoke tears, laughter and everything in between.

    So this Mother’s Day, online greeting card and gifting platform Moonpig has enlisted the help of TV and theatre sweetheart Patti Newton, alongside mums from all walks of life, to launch a heartfelt piece of content that embraces these raw reactions to messages from loved ones. In its own take on the viral ‘Try not to Cry Challenge’ the task was simple.

    Each mum was surprised with a written or video message in a customised Moonpig card, capturing their candid reactions in real-time. The result? Five sincere responses from five different mums, with not a dry eye in the house.

    Now, Moonpig is challenging Australians to get creative this Mother’s Day by coming up with their very own tear-jerker of a card daring their mums not to cry (or laugh!). After garnering a huge following in the UK, Moonpig is now available down under, allowing Aussies to easily customise cards online with personal anecdotes, photos, video messages and more. Customers can even upload their handwritten notes using the Moonpig app, all with the ease of same-day dispatch delivered straight to the door.

    As one of Australia’s most beloved entertainers and mother figures, teaming up with Patti Newton for this wholesome campaign was a no-brainer for Moonpig. And Patti says she was genuinely surprised to open the card and receive a heartfelt video message from her daughter, Lauren, and three of five grandchildren. “Mother’s Day is a special time for my family, and while gifts and kind gestures are always appreciated, nothing beats a personalised card – especially when it captures memorable moments from those you care for most.”

    “I was so touched to receive a video from Lauren and three of my grandkids this Mother’s Day with a special family photo adorning the front of my Moonpig card.

    No gift in the world can top a heartfelt message from my family expressing our gratitude and love for each other – especially when it’s something I can replay over and over. Some might say it’s a Mother’s Day gift that keeps on giving!” she said. Moonpig offers same-day dispatch and express delivery Australia-wide, as well as email reminders for special milestones, meaning even the most forgetful customers can be in their loved ones’ good books. For those wanting to go the extra mile, there is also a range of gifts including homewares and candles.

    From Mums and Grandmas to step-mums and partners; whoever the mother figure in your life is that you’re treating this Mother’s Day, Moonpig has everything you need including a range of gifts such as homeware and candles that can also be personalised.

    Moonpig was founded over two decades ago in 2000, and last year alone they delivered more than 70 million personalised cards and gifts across more than 50 million orders, helping customers celebrate all the occasions that matter to them – from milestone birthdays and anniversaries to baby arrivals and all of those ‘just-because’ moments.

    Offering same-day dispatch & express delivery Australia-wide, as well as giving customers the chance to set up email reminders, Moonpig is here to help you celebrate every special occasion & ensure you never miss a milestone moment.

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
    • Media

    Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content

    Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]

    Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
    • Marketing

    Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse

    Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]

    Friends choosing a movie to watch together at home, video on demand concept
    • Marketing

    Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions

    Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]

    B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast
    • Partner Content

    B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast

    B&T disclaimer: the image here is purely for illustrative purposes & no way reflects probable breakfast served at event.

    Partner Content

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office
    • Marketing

    Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office

    Australia’s leading customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has gone global. Opening an office in New York, Komo has taken its platform to the US as marketers increasingly seek to win and retain customer attention, through gamified and interactive campaigns, promotions, and reward programs to drive long-lasting loyalty. The US move follows a year of significant […]

    Everyday people walking about in a world described by streams of data.
    • Marketing

    Dynata Earns Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification

    Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has earned Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification, which recognises companies that prioritize maintaining the highest standards of data quality. The global certification comes after a comprehensive third-party audit of Dynata’s policies, procedures and data sets across five categories of data […]

    Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic
    • Marketing

    Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic

    Australia’s leading provider of non-plastic, sustainable beverage packaging, WOSUP (War On Single-Use Plastic), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Prentice to its advisory board. As the chief revenue officer of Mamamia Media Company, Prentice brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and advisory roles, with a strong focus on sales and commercial […]

    Paris. France - October 3, 2017: Street fashion photo of details womens clothes and shoes. French women are one of the most stylish women in the world. shot in the street in paris
    • Marketing

    Ari Foo Talks About Skye Suites’s Partnership With Afterpay Australian Fashion Week

    Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (aafw) is back for its 27th year, flooding Sydney’s Carriageworks with impeccably dressed editors, designers and models from across the globe. B&T spoke to Ari Foo, area director of Sales and Marketing for SKYE Suites about the brand’s sponsorship of the iconic event. B&T:  SKYE Suites has been supporting AAFW for […]

    Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners
    • Technology

    Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners

    Boa, a new social platform designed specifically to connect Australian business owners and entrepreneurs and to democratise professional networks. The app was created by members-only community for business owners, Club of United Businesses (CUB) and the company said it brings together the best aspects of Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn to form a powerful media and […]

    Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers
    • Technology

    Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers

    Two-thirds of Australian consumers want to see more discounting at retailers they shop with and almost half say that they want businesses to remember their preferences and shopping experiences to better tailor future browsing, according to a new study (lead image: Hayley Fisher, Adyen country manager ANZ). However, 44 per cent of retailers have said […]

    Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign
    • Marketing

    Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign

    Seiko, the renowned Japanese watch manufacturer, has partnered with Man of Many Production Studio and Australian action influencer Alex Hayes to launch an exciting advertising campaign showcasing their latest Prospex range. The collaboration emphasises high-end production capabilities and premium-quality visuals, highlighting the adventurous spirit of the Prospex watches. Understanding the importance of resonating with the […]

    TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations
    • Advertising

    TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations

    Transit media specialist, TorchMedia, has expanded its digital out of home offering, today announcing a new state of the art digital advertising network across all Sydney Metro Northwest stations between North Ryde and Tallawong. These new, premium digital displays will be available to advertisers later this month, consisting of high-impact portraits and large-format landscapes designed […]