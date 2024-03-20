Paramount+ Opens Floodgates For Advertisers With Launch Of Cheaper Subscription For Australia

Paramount+, the global streaming service, announced launch timing and pricing for its international ad-supported subscription offering.

The new Paramount+ subscription plan will be live in June for Australians. Users can select the “basic (with ads)” plan for $6.99 per month.

The move comes following Paramount+’s introduction of the “premium” subscription plan to Australia, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico last year.

The Paramount+ “premium” plan will also roll out in Europe, beginning with France this month, and offers Paramount’s blockbusters, exclusive originals, and hit shows to new heights with premium quality formats.

The new “basic” subscription plan opens the floodgates to potential advertisers wishing to feature before video media is displayed on the Paramount+ platform.

“By introducing the ‘Basic (with ads)’ plan in Canada and Australia, we will enhance our value to our partners by enabling advertisers to buy across our global franchises, series, and films through our digital platform, EyeQ, alongside the breadth of Paramount’s premium video inventory in a comprehensive and impactful way”, said Lee Sears, President of International Markets Advertising Sales.

“As we launch ‘Basic (with ads)’ in our international markets, we can also offer our incredible content at an even more competitive price to ultimately increase our reach and expand our advertising offerings to partners”, said Marco Nobili, EVP and international general manager of Paramount+.