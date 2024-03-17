Paramount Global Appoints Beverley McGarvey President Of Network 10, Head Of Streaming & Regional Lead For ANZ

Paramount Global has announced that Beverley McGarvey has been appointed president of Network 10, head of streaming and regional lead for Australia and New Zealand, effective immediately.

This new and expanded position reports to Pam Kaufman, president and CEO of international markets, Global Consumer Products and Experiences, and reflects Paramount Global’s critical importance to the Australian and New Zealand markets.

In her expanded role, McGarvey will lead Paramount’s multi-platform business in Australia, including its commercial and creative aspects, and oversee Network 10 and its portfolio of brands, including 10 Play.

McGarvey will maintain her current responsibilities, overseeing all original content out of Australia in alignment with Paramount’s global studio organisation and the businesses’ commercial capabilities. She will also continue to lead Paramount+ in Australia, reporting to Marco Nobili, EVP and International General Manager of Paramount+, in this capacity.

“Beverley is one of Australia’s leading media executives and has a proven track record of driving creative and commercial success in one of our most important priority markets,” said Kaufman.

“With Beverley at the helm, we are well-positioned to maintain our strong position in Australia as the only global media company with a successful free-to-air network and powerful free and paid streaming platforms, powered by our global content pipeline and our range of originally produced Australian shows”.

“I am excited to take on this expanded role at such a pivotal time for Paramount’s multi-platform business in Australia,” said McGarvey.

“I look forward to propelling the Australian business forward and working with the incredible local and international teams under Pam’s leadership as we continue to pursue our multi-platform growth strategy, invest in key commercial partnerships, and contribute to our global pipeline of content.”

Rod Prosser, chief sales officer at Paramount Australia and New Zealand will continue to work closely with McGarvey to further strengthen revenue growth and strategy across the business.

Prosser and his portfolio will now fully align with Paramount Advertising International, reporting directly to Lee Sears, president international markets advertising sales.