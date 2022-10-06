Paramount ANZ and Innovid Launch AdSelector CTV Product

Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) has chosen Innovid as its interactive advertising technology partner with the launch of AdSelector, an Australian-first digital ad product.

The two companies will work together to provide interactive, premium, connected television (CTV) ad products in Paramount’s suite of digital advertising solutions.

Innovid, an independent advertising platform for delivery, personalisation and measurement of converged TV, offers interactive CTV ad formats that give extra value to audiences, while giving marketers access to ad products that deliver impact and engagement.

AdSelector, the newest solution, is an Australian-first product providing a non-disruptive audience experience that asks the viewer simple, interactive inquiries related to the content that builds unique and scalable market segments who are interested in products or services relevant to their needs or interests.

“We’re proud to partner with international ad technology powerhouse Innovid, in this future-focussed, Australian-first deal,” said Diane Ho, national digital sales director, Paramount ANZ.

“This partnership is yet another example of our commitment to industry innovation, so we’re thrilled for AdSelector to join our comprehensive playbook of sophisticated digital advertising solutions, giving our clients powerful tools to go beyond the first impression and a fast track to sales.

“AdSelector will allow audiences to identify their interests, or the solutions they’re looking for, and marketers can then meet that need which will in turn boost ad performance and reach business goals.

“At Paramount, we’re experts in our industry with a strong understanding of our content, advertisers and audiences, so we know this partnership is the perfect fit for our market that will create new commercial opportunities on the biggest screen in the house.”

Stas Vainshtein, Vice President Asia Pacific, Innovid added: “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Paramount ANZ to help brands take TV advertising beyond engagement and drive performance through data-driven, personalised creative at scale.

“As audiences shift to streaming, there’s an opportunity to create significant impact for brands. Paramount’s popular programs, inventory and audiences combined with Innovid’s creative advertising solutions will enable marketers to boost performance and deepen engagement like never before.”

The Innovid AdSelector interactive advertising experience is available now and joins a range of ad products from Paramount ANZ including KERV Interactive and Samba TV.