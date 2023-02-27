Paramount Announces News Sales Structure Following Squillace Departure 

Paramount ANZ had added two new sales divisions under chief sales officer Rod Prosser as part of its sales team restructure.

It announced the new structure following last week’s immediate departure of Lisa Squillace, who was previously the national sales director.

The new divisions are the Paramount ANZ Sales Group led by Nick Bower, and the Paramount ANZ Brand Studio overseen by Michael Stanford.

Nick Bower has been appointed general manager – Ad Sales, a national role that will continue to build on Paramount ANZ’s strong client and agency relationships, manage broadcast budgets for maximum impact, oversee all commercial sports deals and lead the team of state sales directors.

Michael Stanford is the new head of Paramount ANZ Brand Studio and will oversee a national team with three pillars led by highly respected industry leaders Namita Sopal, head of advertising strategy, Tamar Hovagimian, head of integration and partnerships and Rachael Brand, executive producer.

Rod Prosser said: “At Paramount ANZ, we’re dynamic and future-focused, proactively reflecting on and evolving our business model to best suit our clients and maximise the skills and expertise of our amazing team.

“We’ve created a holistic, client-focused team supported by specialists across key growth areas for the business. We’re clear on our ambitions as a business and this new organisational structure ensures we leverage our people, brands, shows, sports, IP opportunities and emerging technologies to deliver long-term value for our clients.”

Nick Bower said: “I’m humbled by the business’s decision to expand my remit and I couldn’t be more thrilled to take on this exciting new challenge and lead the growth and performance of the Paramount ANZ Sales Group into the future.

“We have incredible industry relationships and a compelling market position with iconic brands that resonate with clients and agencies across the board. Building on the work of Lisa Squillace, I’m fortunate to be leading a team of ridiculously talented salespeople, with an outstanding state-based leadership.”

Michael Stanford said: “We’ve evolved our team and market proposition to better reflect the needs of our clients and the transformative change that has occurred to our business.

“My team and I will leverage the power of our much-loved brands, shows, and characters and provide clients with access to IP opportunities, branded events, formats, as well as market-first innovations, all with creativity at the core.”

The Paramount ANZ sales leadership team reporting through to Rod Prosser has also grown to include: Grant Madigan, head of commerce and sales operations; Ian Smith, sales director of independent agencies and direct sales, Diane Ho, national digital sales director; and Shani Kugenthiran, digital advertising strategy and product director.

Diane Ho said: “The deeper alignment across the commercial organisation allows us to work more closely with the market, ensuring our clients maximise existing and emerging digital channels and assets in this valuable growth sector of our industry.

“The launch of 16 new, free ad-supported streaming channels is just one example of our ever-expanding suite of digital advertising opportunities that places our partners alongside curated, premium content that extends their reach and impact. And there is so much more to come.”