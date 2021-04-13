Papaya Secure Two New National Accounts

Boutique PR and Marketing agency, Papaya, has secured two new national accounts including a launch campaign for BioPak and retaining the Australian Barramundi Farmers Association (ABFA) for four consecutive years.

Adding to the agency’s portfolio of highly regarded accounts, Papaya will be responsible for a multitude of activities for each campaign inclusive of public relations, social media, ambassador management with celebrity chefs, influencer engagement and content development.

Papaya’s founder and director Catherine Slogrove (pictured) was thrilled with the additions particularly with the strong alignments to the agency’s values.

Slogrove said, “our team loves working with clients where there’s an underlying cause that’s substantive.”

“With both organisations all making a difference in their respective industries by championing sustainable practices, these are campaigns that we can genuinely get behind.”

ABFA CEO Jo-Anne Ruscoe said that it was excited to continue its relationship with Papaya, explaining, “it’s rare to find an agency so genuinely invested in their client’s success.”

“The passion and strength of results Papaya has brought to our farmers over the last few years with the successful “Ask For Aussie Barra” campaign has led us to engage the team for the fourth year running as we enter a new strategic chapter.”

Head of Marketing at BioPak, Adrianne Tasker added, “with so much experience in the sustainability space, we loved how Papaya’s proposal nailed our brief and brought to life a very important launch for BioPak. We can’t wait to kick off the campaign with the team and see the end results.”